Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

The Brief Three home games: Mariners, Seahawks, and Sounders all play in Seattle during the first weekend of October. Busy stadium district: Large crowds expected around T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, with heavy traffic and limited parking. Travel advice: Fans are urged to use light rail, buses, rideshare, walking, or biking to get to the games.



Seattle sports fans can expect a packed downtown this weekend as three teams take the field at home. The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and Seattle Sounders FC are all scheduled to play in the city during the first weekend of October.

The Mariners will open the American League Division Series (ALDS) with Game 1 at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5. Times have not yet been announced.

The Seattle Sounders FC will face rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Lumen Field.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:05 p.m., also at Lumen Field.

A general overall aerial view of T-Mobile Park (foreground) and Lumen Field on October 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

3 games expected to draw big crowds in Seattle this weekend

Seattle Mariners

Event: ALDS Game 1 (Home Game 1)

Opponent: To be determined (Cleveland Guardians of Detroit Tigers)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Time: To be announced

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: FOX/FS1

Event: ALDS Game 2 (Home Game 2)

Opponent: To be determined (Cleveland Guardians of Detroit Tigers)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Time: To be announced

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: FOX/FS1

Seattle Sounders FC

Opponent: Portland Timbers

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Seattle Seahawks

Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Time: 1:05 p.m. PST (Time could change depending on Mariners start time)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: CBS

Transportation and parking tips

With three major events happening within blocks of each other, large crowds and traffic congestion are expected throughout the weekend.

City officials recommend fans plan ahead and consider public transportation or ridesharing to avoid delays.

Light Rail: Sound Transit’s Link light rail provides direct service to Stadium Station, located between T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field. Trains will run more frequently before and after the games.

Bus Service: King County Metro will have several bus routes serving downtown and the stadium district. Riders should check schedules in advance, as delays are expected.

Parking: Parking near the stadiums is limited and often fills quickly on game days. Fans are encouraged to use park-and-ride lots and transit connections when possible.

Rideshare: Designated pick-up and drop-off zones will be available near both venues. Allow extra time, as rideshare demand is expected to be high.

Walking and Biking: For fans already downtown, walking or biking may be the fastest way to the games. Bike racks are available near both stadiums.

Frequently asked questions about getting to Seattle’s stadiums

Where should I park for the Mariners or Seahawks game?

Parking near T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field is limited and fills quickly on game days. Fans are encouraged to use downtown parking garages, park-and-ride lots connected to light rail, or consider rideshare options to avoid long waits.

What’s the best way to get to Lumen Field or T-Mobile Park?

The easiest option is Sound Transit’s Link light rail, which stops at Stadium Station for T-Mobile Park and Chinatown-International District for Lumen Field. Both stations are a short walk from the stadiums. King County Metro buses also serve downtown and the stadium district.

How early should I arrive before the games?

Officials recommend arriving at least 60–90 minutes before game time to allow for traffic delays, parking, and security screenings at stadium entrances.

Are there alternatives to driving?

Yes. Walking, biking, or using rideshare services are recommended. Bike racks are available near both stadiums, and designated rideshare pickup/drop-off zones are marked close to the venues.

Will transit service be adjusted for game days?

Yes. Light rail and buses will run more frequently before and after the games to help fans move through the stadium district. Riders should still expect large crowds.

