Eugenio Suárez hits 49th home run, Seattle Mariners sweep Rockies with 6-2 win

The Brief Eugenio Suárez tied a career-high with his 49th home run of the season and added an RBI single in the fifth for a three-RBI night in Seattle's 6-2 win over Colorado. Emerson Hancock pitched four scoreless innings with two hits and seven strikeouts. Hancock got the start in place of Bryan Woo, who was scratched after exiting last Friday's game early with a pectoral issue. The Mariners clinched a first-round bye into the ALDS and remain a game back of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the best record in the AL. Seattle would lose tiebreakers to both Toronto and New York in the chase for the Al pennant.



Eugenio Suárez matched his career high with his 49th homer, leading the AL West champion Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Thursday night for their 17th win in 18 games.

A day after clinching their first division title since 2001, the Mariners were assured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series when Cleveland lost to Detroit earlier Thursday.

Suárez connected on a hanging slider from Bradley Blalock (2-6) for a two-run homer in the second and Seattle never trailed as it won its seventh straight. Suárez, also hit 49 homers for Cincinnati in 2019, addded a run-scoring single in the fifth that raised his career-best RBIs total to 117.

Colorado dropped to 4-17 in September and its 116th defeat are the most in the NL since the 1962 New York Mets lost 120.

Seattle's Emerson Hancock, starting because Bryan Woo left his last start with pectoral tightness, allowed two hits in four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Caleb Ferguson (5-4) worked around a walk in the seventh.

Dominic Canzone grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the fourth, when Randy Arozarena hit a two-run, two-out single.

Key moment

Cal Raleigh remained at 60 homers and when popped up to second base, hundreds of fans at T-Mobile Park headed for the exits. He needs two homers to tie the AL record set by the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Key stats

Colorado has allowed 1,007 runs, the first team to top 1,000 since the 1999 Rockies gave up 1,028. The Rockies minus-416 run difference will break the post-1900 record of 349 by the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (3-15, 6.49) starts Friday at San Francisco and RHP Trevor McDonald (0-0, 3.38)

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (10-7, 4.24) will take the hill against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who send RHP Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 2.86) to the mound.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

