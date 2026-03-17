Where to find cheaper gas prices as WA average hits $5

The Brief Gas prices in Washington have reached an average of $5 per gallon, an increase of $0.80 from last month and $1.20 higher than the current national average of $3.80. Some residents are driving out of their way to find cheaper options in the $4 range, such as independent stations in Fife and King County that aim to provide lower costs for struggling families. The steep rise has caused significant frustration among local drivers, with some describing the current pricing as "absolutely atrocious."



According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state is now about $5.

AAA reports gas prices in Washington are now $.80 more per gallon than they were last month.

Washingtonians are paying about $1.20 more per gallon than most Americans. The national average currently sits at $3.80.

"I think it’s crazy. I think this should not be happening. It’s absolutely atrocious," said Bird Cox while he filled up his tank.

Where drivers are finding cheaper options

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While prices throughout the region are around $5 or more, there are a few places where you can find gas still in the $4 range.

Cox told FOX 13 Seattle he will drive out of his way to get gas at Tahoma Express in Fife.

"I told her to come to this station because this station is one of the lowest in the state," he said.

In King County, Shree's owner Shree Saini tells FOX 13 Seattle that she and her family do everything they can to keep their gas prices low.

"Truly, we try to sell gas at the cheapest cost," said Saini. "Since my dad did start at minimum wage for many years before he saved up and bought his first gas station, he understands the struggle, and he doesn’t want people struggling when he knows he can provide them value selling gas at the cheapest price."

You can find a full list of gas prices throughout the region on GasBuddy.

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