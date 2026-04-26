After WHCA dinner shooting, elected WA officials make pleas to public

Elected officials in Washington are praising law enforcement and pleading with the public for change following a dramatic scene that unfolded Saturday evening in the nation's capital.

Shots were fired at the dinner as thousands of press members, senators, Trump administration officials, and more gathered for the black-tie annual White House Correspondents Association dinner.

No deaths were reported, the shooting suspect was arrested, and members of the Trump administration were safe after the sudden change in atmosphere from celebration to fear.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while joined by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, from left, Todd Blanche, acting US attorney general, Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Homeland Securit Expand

What they're saying:

In response, Vancouver, Washington Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made a plea to the public, posting to X (formerly Twitter) the following:

"Please stop trying to murder the president."

UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., listens to testimony by OMB Director Russell Vought during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government hearing on the budget of the Office of Manage Expand

More officials in the Evergreen State quickly chimed in as well.

Governor Bob Ferguson's statement on WHCA dinner shooting

"Thankful for the quick actions of law enforcement keeping everyone safe at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Violence has no place in our democracy."

Bob Ferguson (FOX 13 Seattle)

Republican Rep. Michael Baumgartner offers prayers for President Donald Trump

"Tonight’s attempted assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner is another stark reminder of the danger of radicalism and extreme rhetoric in our politics. Eleanor and I pray for the safety of everyone there, particularly President Trump, Congressman Steve Scalise and Erika Kirk who have felt the impact of radical poltical violence. All Americans should condemn this violence."

US First Lady Melania Trump listens during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026. US President Donald Trump said Expand

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith applauds law enforcement for protection of the First Family

"This evening, law enforcement acted swiftly to protect the President, Vice President, First Lady, Cabinet members, and attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after a gunman opened fire. "I am deeply grateful for their dedication and service, and I am keeping those who were placed in harm’s way in my thoughts and prayers."

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