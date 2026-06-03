Tacoma, WA cleans up thousands of pounds of trash ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief Tacoma city leaders announced plans to clean up the community ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup and other big events. In the last two years, the city reports they have collected nearly 7 million lbs of trash. City leaders hope the community gets involved to help keep the Grit City tidy.



Tacoma city leaders announced a major summer clean-up initiative to crack down on litter throughout the city ahead of a busy summer, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Tidy-Up Tacoma 2026 Summer beautification campaign comes just two weeks before World Cup matches begin in nearby Seattle.

Officials expect massive crowds to visit and stay in the Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, during the tournament.

Millions of Pounds of Trash Cleared

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, city leaders held a press conference talking about the clean-up needs within Tacoma.

"I meet so many people who love our city so much but frankly have concerns about the way it looks sometimes," said Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen.

City crews pick up trash off the streets in Tacoma.

Since COVID, city officials tell FOX 13 Seattle that litter within Tacoma has become a growing problem.

"Obviously, trash is everywhere — just piles," Casey Ries said. "You see everything from cups to full-on clothes. It’s sad."

Ries tells FOX 13 Seattle she does her best to keep her own block tidy, and the city is also putting in work.

According to city officials on Tuesday, Tacoma litter crews picked up about 13,000 lbs of trash. Over the last two years, the city has picked up about 7 million pounds.

"There is plenty left too. That's insane," said Ries.

What you can do:

To prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup visitors, as well as a full summer schedule of local graduations, parades, and parties, the city is deploying specialized equipment.

Among the fleet, is the "Grit City Gobbler," a massive vacuum capable of collecting hundreds of pounds of roadside trash in an hour.

The city is asking the community to take part in the initiative.

To help out, the city is offering resources to people living and working in the city:

Data Dashboard: Community members can track cleanup progress and litter collection data at tacoma.gov/tidyupdashboard

Volunteer Support Package: The City is providing community groups with safety gear, cleanup supplies, and rapid debris disposal routing to streamline localized volunteer efforts.

Graffiti Removal Partnership: Eligible private property owners can access free graffiti removal services and direct reimbursement support. Details are available here.

For more information on the campaign, visit the Tidy-Up Tacoma website.

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