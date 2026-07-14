Battle brews over Washington ‘millionaires tax’ repeal initiative

The Brief Opponents of Washington's 9.9% tax on individual incomes over $1 million gathered over 500,000 signatures to put Initiative 645 on the ballot this fall to repeal the tax. Supporters, including Governor Bob Ferguson, warn a repeal would jeopardize $13 billion in funding for school meals, working family tax credits, and small business tax cuts. Opponents argue the state has an overspending problem and that the tax will eventually expand to lower income levels, while supporters dismiss claims that wealthy residents will leave the state.



A major political showdown is taking shape in Washington over the state’s controversial "millionaires tax," with opponents gathering more than half a million signatures to put a repeal measure on the ballot this fall.

Gov. Bob Ferguson is leading the charge to keep the tax in place, warning that its repeal would eliminate billions of dollars in critical public funding. Meanwhile, the conservative PAC Let's Go Washington is pushing forward with Initiative 645, aiming to dismantle the tax before a single cent is collected.

Billions in public funding at stake

The battle centers on a 9.9% tax on individual incomes exceeding $1 million. According to Ferguson, repealing the tax would jeopardize approximately $13 billion in state funding.

Supporters of the tax, including teachers and labor unions, warn that a repeal would wipe out key programs funded by the revenue. These include free school meals for K-12 students, Washington State Working Families Tax Credits, and tax cuts designed to help small businesses.

While opponents argue that the tax could eventually expand to cover lower income levels, Ferguson reiterated his commitment to protecting middle-class taxpayers. He stated that he would veto any future legislation aimed at lowering the $1 million threshold to implement a broader income tax.

Steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Debating the flight of wealthy residents

Supporters of the tax argue that wealthy residents can afford the contribution and are unlikely to flee the state.

Bryan Kirschner, a local tech executive who supports the tax, dismissed warnings of an exodus of high earners from Washington's lucrative tech sector.

"It's why they have to resort to fearmongering trying to convince you that wealthy tech folks like me will leave," Kirschner said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Opponents target government spending

Conversely, Let's Go Washington founder Brian Heywood argues that the state has an overspending problem rather than a revenue problem. He contends that the labor unions backing the tax are the ones who stand to benefit most from the state's collections.

Heywood also highlighted the rising financial pressure already felt by average Washingtonians. He noted that residents are dealing with soaring property taxes and steep vehicle registration fees, such as paying $600 for car tabs that were once promoted as costing $30.

"The minute we asked people, 'Do you think this is coming for you?' it's overwhelmingly, they go, 'Yeah, it's coming for me,'" Heywood said.

Let's Go Washington began collecting signatures in mid-May to qualify Initiative 645 for the ballot. Those signatures are currently undergoing verification by state officials ahead of the anticipated November election.

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