Woman hit, killed by Sounder train in Seattle

The Brief A woman was struck and killed by a Sounder train near Carkeek Park in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. The incident temporarily halted rail traffic, causing delays and the cancellation of one Sounder train. Seattle police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal collision.



A woman was hit and killed on the train tracks in Seattle Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, multiple people reported a woman who was struck by a Sounder train near the overpass at Carkeek Park.

A Sounder train stopped on the tracks by Carkeek Park after a woman was hit and killed earlier on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It happened just before 5 p.m., and all train traffic was shut down for a brief period by BNSF.

First responders arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The N Line train #1706 from King Street Station to Everett Station was delayed by about 30 minutes due to the incident. The #1704 train was canceled.

The Seattle Police Department is now leading the investigation.

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