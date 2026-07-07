Seattle divided over permanent use of CCTV cameras around city

The Brief Pending a data privacy audit this fall, the city has shut down more than 20 cameras in the Stadium District that were previously running for World Cup safety. Soccer officials, business leaders, and police advocates are saying the cameras improve safety and should be up and running permanently following the success of their use during the World Cup. Community leaders and privacy advocate groups differed, asking "who is watching the watchers?" and saying Big Tech companies do not have adequate oversight of data management.



Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Seattle's Stadium District have been turned off following the conclusion of the final FIFA World Cup match in the city, Mayor Katie Wilson confirmed.

The cameras will remain powered down and non-operational until the city completes a comprehensive data privacy audit this fall. While the deactivation fulfills a previous commitment by city officials, it has renewed an intense debate over municipal surveillance and public safety.

Tournament safety and support for surveillance

Mayor Wilson originally activated the camera network for the city's six World Cup matches, citing a credible threat. Proponents of the temporary surveillance initiative argued the measures successfully maintained safety during the high-profile international event.

What they're saying:

"I'm of the opinion that the cameras did make us safer. I'm of the opinion that the evidence speaks volumes. Right? We had so few incidences," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of the Seattle FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee. He added that the city should welcome "any tools that we can give our policing officers that help."

Peter Tomozawa, CEO of the Seattle FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee

Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission, also agreed with using the technology during the tournament.

"Ultimately, what these leagues and conferences and governing bodies are looking for is ‘can you keep the fans safe?’" Knox said. "I think that they did play a significant role in this World Cup event keeping things safe. It provides tremendous valuable information that our law enforcement agencies at all levels require."

Knox expressed support for keeping the systems available. "I'm an advocate for the cameras being on. I think it really contributes to information when a situation takes place and that's the key is that it is used when there is a situation," Knox said.

Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission

Business leaders call for continued use

While the tournament has concluded, some business leaders argue the cameras should remain active to protect the local community during everyday operations.

Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO Jon Scholes criticized the decision to cut power to the network, stating that public safety resources are still needed.

"Deactivating Seattle's safety cameras makes zero sense. Massive crowds with international visitors may have left but the community remains, and their safety should be supported by the best available resources. Cameras are helping keep our buses, light rail trains, airports, ports and roads safe. They’re a critical tool law enforcement utilizes to solve crimes providing crucial evidence, while having important privacy code built into their use to protect the public. Turning off the cameras is blindfolding law enforcement and makes it harder to solve crimes," Scholes said in a statement.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

Privacy advocates raise accountability concerns

In contrast, privacy advocates and grassroots organizations are pushing for the surveillance technology to be permanently dismantled rather than just paused.

The other side:

Activists with the group "Community Not Cameras" raised concerns about how private tech vendors handle personal information, pointing specifically to companies like Flock and Axon.

"We're shutting these ones back down, but that doesn't change the fact that there are cameras livestreaming in this city, everywhere, that anybody can monitor at all and if you've been paying any attention to these conversations about Flock and Axon, I mean, like, they're sipping all this data up and bad actors are watching these cameras and doing bad things with it," said AJ Randall, a representative for Community Not Cameras.

AJ Randall, a representative for Community Not Cameras

Randall expressed a lack of confidence in current oversight structures regarding city surveillance.

What they're saying:

"What we have is not ethical. What we have deployed already is very problematic and it's being used, again, it's - who is watching the watchers? Who is holding the overseers accountable? And nobody is," Randall said.

The group argued that oversight of the Seattle Police Department must come before any technological expansion.

"Holding SPD accountable, once you start there, once you start doing that, then let's start talking about what additional security measures and technology you want to implement and hand to those people, in order to then use it on us," Randall said. "I want SPD to be checked and held accountable."

CCTV camera, one of dozens installed around the Stadium District and Seattle

Randall noted that surveillance alters public behavior, stating, "People operate differently when cameras are on them. We know it. We know cops operate differently when cameras are on them. We know individuals operate differently."

The group warned that continued frustration could lead to direct community action. "At some point, we're going to stop asking people to take the cameras down, and people are just going to start doing it, like we are seeing in other communities," Randall said.

Community critics question effectiveness

Members of the local drag community also voiced opposition, questioning whether the surveillance system addressed underlying neighborhood needs or protected vulnerable residents.

"Our job is to stand up for our community," said local drag performer and advocate Miss Texas 1988. "Security cameras have posed a significant risk to anybody who's coming to this city under the assumption that it's a sanctuary city."

Local drag performer and advocate Miss Texas 1988.

The advocate argued that funding should be redirected toward direct community resources instead of technical monitoring.

"The fact that they're there, it's just an opportunity to be abused. A risk. When there are so many other more important things that we could be spending our time talking about to support local community, to support actual safety in our community. Funding education, housing, child care, access to grocery stores," Miss Texas 1988 said. "Let's find options rooted in making sure that everyone has access to a community that is safe and caring for them."

Dig deeper:

Criticism was also directed at the reactive nature of the technology and the impact of law enforcement presence.

"Cameras are a post-incident, punitive approach to community safety. They don't actually do anything to invest in care for communities," Miss Texas 1988 said. "This wasn't an effective solution to a community problem... More often than not, the incidents that I've intervened in have been because the police were present."

Next steps for Stadium District cameras

According to the mayor’s office, the units are currently non-operational, are not receiving electricity, and do not possess recording capabilities.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

The mayor reiterated that all Stadium District cameras will remain turned off until the city's data privacy audit is finished and reviewed this fall.

Despite these assurances from city officials that the system will remain dark during the audit process, community activists continue to demand that the surveillance hardware be entirely removed from the district immediately.

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