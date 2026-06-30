Officials blame Lake Chelan, WA logjam on Pioneer Fire, winter storms

The Brief Heavy log buildup around Wapato Point has trapped boats and jet skis, with local residents estimating a 25-to-30-foot accumulation of debris that requires bulldozers to clear from the boat launch. While online blogs suggest this is the worst debris event since the 1970s, historical records show a similar incident in 2008 required the removal of 59 dump truck loads of debris from nearby Manson Bay. Officials attribute the current debris to the 2024 Pioneer Fire combined with heavy winter rains, noting that while the scene looks dramatic, the lake is still accessible and parks employees or winds usually clear it within days.



A massive buildup of logs along part of the Lake Chelan shoreline has left boats, pontoons and jet skis trapped near Wapato Point. Online, concerned citizens are posting blogs concerned the popular tourist destination is experiencing the worst woody debris event to hit the lake in decades.

Shawn Fernandez said his family has been visiting the area for 14 years and has seen debris before, but nothing on this scale. He estimates there are "probably about 25–30 feet of logs all around Wapato Point."

Fernandez and his family first noticed the buildup Saturday.

"They’ve got a bulldozer, looks like, removing some of the logs from the boat launch area," he said.

Despite the debris, Fernandez said the lake remains accessible.

"They are renting boats. I guess we’re getting into them a little further out than normal," he said.

Logjam at Lake Chelan's Wapato Point. (Madeline Fernandez)

Worst lake event since the 1970s?

Online, local blogs have suggested the log jam is the worst woody debris issue to hit Lake Chelan since the early 1970s.

But historical photos suggest the lake has experienced significant debris events before.

A previous logjam at Lake Chelan in 2008.

A photo shared by longtime Manson lifeguard Viki Downey shows a similar scene in July 2008 at Manson Bay. Downey said the photo was taken about four hours after crews had already begun removing debris from the swim area.

According to Downey, workers ultimately removed 59 dump truck loads of debris that summer.

Manson Parks officials confirmed the park board held a special meeting about the issue within the past week.

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Officials point to Pioneer Fire, winter storms

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office attributed the current debris buildup to the Pioneer Fire, which burned along the lake's north shore in 2024 and forced evacuations in the town of Stehekin.

Officials said the fire, combined with heavy rainfall from atmospheric river events this winter, caused drainages along the lake to wash out and send woody debris into the water.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "Although this looks pretty dramatic, they end up getting cleared out by the wind or parks employees within a day or two."

Officials emphasized that while the debris has created problems in a specific area near Wapato Point, Lake Chelan is not impassable.

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