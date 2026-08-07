Chelan County, WA businesses, tourism leaders navigate wildfire smoke disruptions

The Brief Wildfire smoke is disrupting summer tourism in Chelan County, with businesses reporting fewer visitors during periods of poor air quality. Leavenworth saw foot traffic drop 50% to 60% on several smoky weekdays, while Chelan businesses are promoting indoor activities and online shopping. Tourism leaders say businesses remain open but urge visitors to check current smoke, fire and road conditions before traveling.



As wildfire smoke shifts across Central Washington, top tourist destinations like Chelan and Leavenworth are facing an unpredictable summer season. Local tourism boards, chamber leaders, and small business managers are adapting to protect both public safety and the regional economy.

Summer is typically a busy time of year in Chelan County, drawing travelers for outdoor recreation, wine tasting, and scenic mountain views.

"It's a pretty active, thriving, lively climate and a beautiful place to be. It's always very sunny," said Jerri Barkley, executive director of Visit Chelan County.

However, early-season fires have introduced sudden air quality shifts that leave local merchants navigating uncertainty on an hour-by-hour basis.

"You take one day at a time and sometimes hour by hour. So, sometimes you wake up in the morning, and the sky looks very blue and you get kind of hopeful. And then maybe the wind direction changes or the smoke just kind of settles in," said Barkley.

While businesses remain open, local tourism officials note that consumer confidence has taken a hit.

"Some people are a little more fearful of a fire and how close it is," said Barkley. "Right now, business is a little bit down. I think people are a little pensive as far as traveling and having confidence that we're open and ready for business. We have plenty of things to do and we have businesses that depend on tourism because it is a vital part of our economy."

Barkley notes that wildfire impacts are not new, having affected the county last summer as well. However, the primary challenge this year is the timing: "This one just seems to be a little bit earlier, so it's going to last a little bit longer."

Reduced foot traffic in Leavenworth

In nearby Leavenworth, known for its Bavarian-themed village, hazardous smoke earlier in the week slowed visitation.

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the footfall numbers for those days were down 50 to 60%," explained Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce. "But they're back to normal now. But you can see really the impact that has when you're way below what is average. And that does definitely have an impact. But the good news is those days that we were down 50% were the Monday, Tuesdays, the least busy days of the week."

A family walks through downtown Leavenworth as wildfire smoke diminishes air quality. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Businesses pivot to indoor activities

To keep doors open and sustain foot traffic, merchants and local organizations are getting creative by offering indoor experiences and digital support.

Briana Craven, store manager at Chelan Toys & Sweets, spoke on how local shops are adapting.

"The wildfire smoke has definitely impacted tourism for not only our store, but all of the downtown businesses," said Craven. "They definitely have taken a toll on everybody."

To adjust, businesses in Chelan are shifting focus to indoor summer activities. Some include:

Lake Life Wine Bar: Hosting live indoor music performances

Honey Bee: Offering indoor children's story times

Culinary Apple: Hosting live cooking and kitchen demonstrations

Chelan Community Center: Remaining open as an indoor activity space for families

Historic Downtown Chelan Association: Organizing events like the Chelan Summer Social at Campbell's Resort, featuring indoor games, merchant booths, and community activities to bring visitors and locals together

"A business as a whole doesn't thrive without the support of every single person in our community," said Craven.

Chelan Toys promotes its store as the county sees intense wildfire smoke

Local merchants are also pointing customers toward e-commerce. A new initiative, Chelanshops.com, created by the Historic Downtown Chelan Association, acts as a digital directory for downtown merchants.

"A lot of our businesses have online platforms," Craven explains. "So, we've been just encouraging people, if they don't want to come out and support us, they can go to our website and order online."

Transparency and visitor safety

Both tourism organizations stress that their priority is keeping travelers informed without downplaying air conditions.

"Your safety and the confidence in your travel is of utmost importance to us," Barkley emphasized. "So, we're not trying to hide anything or sugarcoat it or say we have clear blue skies, and you should just come over... We try to be very transparent about the conditions and what you can expect and hope that you continue to trust Visit Chelan County when you make your travel decisions."

To help visitors navigate smoky conditions safely, municipal authorities and local organizations, like the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, are providing free, practical resources.

"We have N95 masks that we give away, so you can pop in and grab one of those and then check in on what's the best things that you can do and plan your day," said Campbell. "We have people there specifically to help you make the best of your visit."

Travelers heading to the area are encouraged to check real-time updates through official portals like Leavenworth.org and VisitChelanCounty.com to monitor weather, road conditions, and fire activity before making the trip.

What's next:

Despite the temporary slowdowns, community leaders emphasize that Chelan County’s economy is built to endure seasonal disruptions through strong fall and winter traffic.

In Leavenworth, fall and winter represent even larger tourism drivers than summer. December alone is the town's highest-volume month, with foot traffic on a single Saturday in December routinely doubling the total foot traffic recorded during the entire month of July.

"When we have a bad weekend in the summer, we have other things to look forward to in the winter and in the fall," Campbell said. "So, it is great that we have chances to make up our losses when we have a bad weather event."

That sentiment of shared resilience is mirrored throughout the region.

"Chelan has always been such a resilient community. The smoke is not going to last forever," Craven said. "And until it clears, we're all just going to be supporting one another... looking forward to the day where our sidewalks are filled again with families, visitors, and that summertime energy that we all love and thrive off of."

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