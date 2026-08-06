Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Seattle, Portland

The Brief Amtrak has suspended train service between Seattle and Portland due to a warehouse fire that occurred over the weekend. The service has been temporarily replaced by buses until Monday, Aug. 10. Customers affected by the suspension can rebook at no additional charge, or cancel for a full refund.



Amtrak Cascade has suspended service between Seattle and Portland through Monday, Aug. 10, due to a warehouse fire near the tracks in Portland.

Amtrak is currently working on temporarily replacing the affected route with buses.

What we know:

On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Centennial Mills warehouse just north of Portland Union Station caught fire near the train tracks.

As a result, all Amtrak Cascade trains have been suspended through Monday and replaced with buses.

Amtrak says that the Coast Starlight train will detour through Union Pacific's Albana Yard and connect back to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) – the largest freight railroad in the U.S. – mainline near the Columbia River.

The tracks between Portland Union Station and Vancouver, Washington will remain closed indefinitely as Amtrak and other officials continue to monitor the situation.

Customers affected by the suspension can rebook to another day at no additional charge, or can cancel for a full refund, according to Amtrak.

The Source: Information in this article is from Amtrak and Amtrak Cascades social media posts, and Portland Fire & Rescue.

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