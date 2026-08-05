Kent, Tacoma, WA shooting suspect dead after hours-long standoff

The Brief A man wanted in connection with a Tacoma shooting and a Kent armed robbery died by suicide during a SWAT standoff in Kent. Police say the suspect released family members from the home before retreating inside, where officers later heard a gunshot. Investigators say the man was wanted in two separate shootings, including Tuesday's gunfire involving officers at a Tacoma Walmart.



A Kent man suspected in a shooting and armed robbery ended his own life during a SWAT standoff Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The standoff took place at a home off 253rd Place and 139th Place Southeast in Kent, near Meridian Elementary School. Officers rolled in at around 3 p.m. and surrounded the home.

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection to two shootings was in the home. One of the shootings happened at the Tacoma Walmart on Tuesday, and the other was an armed robbery in Kent on April 24.

Kent SWAT officers gather outside the home of a shooting suspect on Aug. 5, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and negotiators established phone contact with him, trying to get him to peacefully surrender.

At one point, negotiators say the man opened the door and let his family members exit the home. But as the suspect stepped outside, he suddenly turned around and ran back inside, locking the door behind him.

Negotiators again tried getting the suspect to surrender, but police later heard a single gunshot coming from inside the home. Police breached the door and found the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the suspect but were unsuccessful. The King County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the suspect at a later date.

Kent SWAT officers enter the home of a shooting suspect after breaching the front door on Aug. 5, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Kent police said the suspect was involved in a shooting in Kent on April 24, 2026, and a shooting at the Tacoma Walmart on Tuesday.

In the Tacoma Walmart shooting, officers were attempting to arrest someone for shoplifting when multiple people began shooting at officers from a vehicle. In the April 24 shooting in Kent, a 26-year-old Kent man was hospitalized and airlifted to Harborview with multiple gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

"Our officers, detectives, negotiators, and the Valley SWAT Team approached this incident with one goal—to safely take a dangerous suspect into custody peacefully," said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla. "While today's incident did not end as anyone had hoped, I am grateful that no other people were physically harmed. Our detectives will continue working to ensure a complete investigation is conducted. We owe that the victims of the shootings and the family of the deceased suspect. I also want to thank the Tacoma Police Department. Their hard work and collaboration was instrumental in locating this suspect."

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