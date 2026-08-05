VIDEO: Kitsap County, WA arson suspect torches house from golf cart
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Kitsap County, Washington man is accused of torching a house from his golf cart, all while his dog watched from the passenger seat.
Strange surveillance video from Aug. 4 shows the suspect rolling up to the garage of a house in unincorporated Port Orchard, driving a golf cart with his dog sitting beside him, then pulling out a torch and spray canister and torching the garage frame.
Flames are seen shooting up and into the garage, and eventually spread to the entire house. The homeowner was still inside the house.
Golf cart arsonist torches WA home
A witness saw the whole thing, and was approached by the 47-year-old suspect, who allegedly claimed he was with the fire department, before waving his torch at him and trying to run him over with his golf cart.
Washington State troopers quickly tracked the suspect down and took him into custody.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000–$175,000 in damage to the house, and destroyed a $25,000 car. The homeowner was not injured in the arson, and told police they have no idea who the suspect is or why their house was targeted.
The suspect was booked into Kitsap County Jail for suspicion of first-degree arson and second-degree assault.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.