VIDEO: Kitsap County, WA arson suspect torches house from golf cart

The Brief Surveillance video shows a 47-year-old Kitsap County man driving up to a house in a golf cart with his dog, using a torch and spray canister to set the garage on fire while the homeowner was inside. The suspect allegedly claimed he was with the fire department, waved his torch at a witness, and tried to run the witness over with his golf cart before being arrested by state troopers. The fire caused up to $175,000 in house damage and destroyed a $25,000 car, resulting in the suspect being jailed for first-degree arson and second-degree assault.



A Kitsap County, Washington man is accused of torching a house from his golf cart, all while his dog watched from the passenger seat.

Strange surveillance video from Aug. 4 shows the suspect rolling up to the garage of a house in unincorporated Port Orchard, driving a golf cart with his dog sitting beside him, then pulling out a torch and spray canister and torching the garage frame.

Flames are seen shooting up and into the garage, and eventually spread to the entire house. The homeowner was still inside the house.

Golf cart arsonist torches WA home

A witness saw the whole thing, and was approached by the 47-year-old suspect, who allegedly claimed he was with the fire department, before waving his torch at him and trying to run him over with his golf cart.

Washington State troopers quickly tracked the suspect down and took him into custody.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000–$175,000 in damage to the house, and destroyed a $25,000 car. The homeowner was not injured in the arson, and told police they have no idea who the suspect is or why their house was targeted.

The suspect was booked into Kitsap County Jail for suspicion of first-degree arson and second-degree assault.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA, 24 other states sue Trump admin over latest round of tariffs

Spokane wildfires forces 60,000 to evacuate

WA gets first 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' designation for wildfire threat

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Seattle's major venues, organizations advocate for mayor to reactivate city's CCTV cameras

Sound Transit aims to begin Ballard Light Rail service in 2042

Seattle mayor slams former Chief Barnes over search for successor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.