WA election security in focus as post-polls counting begins

The Brief Election officials across Washington continue to tally votes in critical contests ranging from local legislative races to the state Supreme Court. Officials say that election security remains at the forefront of post-election operations. Despite voter turnout being lower than initially projected, election leaders are pointing to strict safeguards to assure voters of the accuracy and safety of the count.



As election officials across Washington state continue tallying votes in critical contests ranging from local legislative races to the state Supreme Court, election security remains at the forefront of post-election operations.

The morning after Election Day marks one of the busiest periods for local election workers.

At King County Elections headquarters, staff is actively processing approximately 150,000 ballots retrieved from drop boxes following the close of polls, with counting operations scheduled to run through the remainder of the week.

Despite voter turnout at an estimated 37% Tuesday afternoon—lower than initially projected—election leaders are pointing to strict safeguards to assure voters of the count's accuracy and safety.

Multi-Layered Security and Transparency

Processing facilities operate under continuous public scrutiny, combining physical security measures with digital transparency.

"Every single ballot is processed here at our headquarters on our secure second floor," said Kendall Hodson, chief of staff at King County Elections. "We are live streaming anytime we are processing ballots."

Hodson emphasized that election infrastructure is designed to maintain both strict security standards and open public access.

"We have layers and layers of security," Hodson said. "Our team is thinking every single day of how we make sure that every ballot is counted accurately and how the system remains both secure and accessible."

Protecting Voter Privacy

Election officials also underscored the confidentiality built into Washington’s vote-by-mail system.

"How you voted is not anything we even know—it's not part of your voter record," Hodson said. "In Washington we also don't register with a party so we have no idea if you have a party affiliation or not. None of that is attached to your voter registration record."

Beyond local headquarters operations and physical drop box safeguards, state officials are also defending election processes on a legal front. Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs continues to challenge a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit in federal court over demands for the state's full, unredacted voter roll, reaffirming the state's stance on voter privacy.

Independent Audits and Public Observation

To verify tabulator accuracy, individual counties will conduct hand-counted audits of randomly selected ballot batches. Election teams will cross-check the manual counts directly against machine totals prior to final election certification.

"We have layers and layers of security, our team is thinking every day about how we make sure every ballot is counted accurately and how we make sure the system is both secure and accessible," Hodson said. "We can do both of them—we have trained teams that care deeply about democracy."

Members of the public can observe processing operations via online livestreams or in person at King County Elections headquarters in Renton, which features an outdoor observation walkway surrounding the facility.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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