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Last updated:  Aug 05, 2026 - 7:53 AM PDT

LIVE: Spokane fires arson suspect, zero containment, evacuations remain

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Spokane fires arson suspect, zero containment, evacuations remain

Three major wildfires in the Spokane region continue to force evacuations as firefighters work around the clock to establish containment.

The fires have burned 11,000 acres, destroyed around 700 buildings and forced nearly 67,000 people to flee their homes.

An arson suspect has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Old Trails Fire, and investigators say the Autumn Lane Fire and the Fairview Fire were human-caused, though not necessarily intentionally.

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,576 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 5,878 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane. 

Fairview Fire: Burning about 992 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.

Live coverage contributors

6 updates
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Wildfires Washington News