The Brief In video recorded by Alex Smith and distributed by Storyful, a Spokane homeowner expressed disbelief as he watched his childhood home burn down during a sweeping wildfire outbreak. As of Tuesday morning, the uncontained trio of blazes—the Old Trails Fire, Autumn Lane Fire, and Fairview Fire—has destroyed at least 700 buildings and forced roughly 67,000 residents to evacuate. Authorities have since arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire.



A homeowner in Spokane watched their home burn down over the weekend as wildfires tore through the area.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, Alex Smith was in the Balboa/South Indian Trail neighborhood recording video of the area in flames when a homeowner approached him and spoke about the fire.

What they're saying:

"That’s our house right there, it’s about to go down in flames," the homeowner can be heard telling Smith in the Storyful video. "This is just kinda surreal, dude. I grew up in this house my whole life."

The backstory:

As of Tuesday morning, the trio of fires — the Old Trails Fire, Autumn Lane Fire and Fairview Fire — hadn’t been contained at all. They have destroyed at least 700 buildings and forced roughly 67,000 people to evacuate.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire.

The Source: Information in this video came from Storyful and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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