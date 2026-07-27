Seahawks Notebook: Tory Horton, DeMarcus Lawrence held out, Kenny McIntosh waived

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The Brief Three practices are in the books for the Seattle Seahawks at training camp, though Monday's session had only a limited number of fans in attendance. The practice concluded with quarterback Jalen Milroe being intercepted by rookie cornerback Michael Dansby in the end zone. The Seahawks released running back Kenny McIntosh on Monday night. McIntosh opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he attempts to work back from a bad knee injury during last year's camp. Wide receiver Tory Horton and linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence were among a group of players that didn't practice on Monday. Additionally, rookie cornerback Julian Neal left practice early after being tended to by the training staff.



Three practices are in the books for the Seattle Seahawks at training camp, though Monday's session had only a limited number of fans in attendance.

The practice concluded with quarterback Jalen Milroe being intercepted by rookie cornerback Michael Dansby in the end zone.

"A lot of stuff we need to work on," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "We have got a long way to go. Let’s focus on what we have to do next, like finishing practices a bit better."

Here's a collection of some of the notable items from camp for the Seahawks:

Kenny McIntosh waived

The Seahawks released running back Kenny McIntosh on Monday night, leaving on an open spot on their 90-man roster.

McIntosh opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he attempts to work back from a bad knee injury during last year's camp.

"Kenny's doing a great job too," Macdonald said on Saturday. "There’s no timetable, but that was a tough injury. We’re going on almost a year now. That was a really unfortunate injury for Kenny-Mac, but he’s right there, and he’s rehabbing and working hard."

McIntosh has played in 20 games with Seattle, including 17 games during the 2024 season. He has 31 carries for 172 yards in limited action over his time with the Seahawks. A seventh-round pick in 2023, McIntosh has shown to be a capable option when he's been available, but he's been injured a couple different times.

With Seattle also missing Zach Charbonnet, the team may feel like they need another available option at the moment. It's unfortunate since the injury has derailed his career.

Tory Horton, DeMarcus Lawrence miss practice, Julian Neal leaves early

Wide receiver Tory Horton and linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence were among a group of players that didn't practice on Monday.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Julian Neal left practice early after being tended to by the training staff.

Horton did not participate in practice after working through the first two days of practice. Horton missed half of last season due to a shin injury that kept him out through the team's offseason program.

Macdonald said it was all part of the plan for guys similar to Horton that missed time through the offseason.

"We're managing him right now, and for all those guys that didn't participate much in the spring, they're all in their independent plan," Macdonald said. "Think of it as a ramp – give them more exposure until their body's ready to go 100 percent. That's the plan right now, but everything's going to plan."

Lawrence had a day off after doing individual work only the first two days. Though he didn't address it specifically, it feels like veteran management by the team and nothing of concern.

Linebacker Jamie Sheriff and wide receiver Irv Charles Jr. were also held out on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Neal left during the middle of practice as he came off to the sideline and signaled for assistance from a trainerr. After a brief stay on the sideline, Neal left with the trainer to the team's locker room.

"We had a couple guys today that we took in," Macdonald said. "Didn't seem like anything major, but we're going to get him checked out. See what we need to do."

Nose tackle Brandon Pili also came off for attention, but he may have just been cramping up in his legs.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, safety Nick Emmanwori, and defensive lineman Deven Eastern remain on the physically unable to perform list.

AJ Barner back healthy after offseason surgeries

Tight end AJ Barner had a pair of surgeries this offseason, but feels like he's back healthy for the start of training camp.

"I’m feeling really good," Barner said. "I think mentally, I just really want to come out here and have a great mindset about attacking the day. As the camp goes on and on, I think that's the biggest thing for myself. Physically, I’m feeling really good. Obviously, we’re working through some things still, but excited about the direction I’m headed."

Surgeries were a new experience for Barner, who missed the offseason program while recovering. He said he dabbled in Tai Chi this offseason to help with his recovery and balance.

"I'm obsessed with football," he said. "I was like, ‘How can I recover better?’ I was feeling some type of way. My body was hurting. I was like ‘Let’s try Tai Chi and see if this is like what I need.’ It wasn't like a magic pill or nothing, but it was cool to try on."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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