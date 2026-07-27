The Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center left three people dead and four others injured Sunday evening, including a 2-year-old child.

Emergency crews and Seattle Police officers rushed to the scene outside the Armory after gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. in what authorities describe as an exchange between two shooters in the crowded Seattle Center festival grounds.

One suspect surrendered at the scene and remains in custody, while Seattle police continue an active search for a second shooter.

Follow along below for real-time updates on the ongoing investigation, live press briefings from Seattle police, and eyewitness accounts from vendors and festivalgoers who witnessed the chaos.