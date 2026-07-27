COVERAGE ENDED
Last updated:  Jul 27, 2026 - 7:55 PM PDT

LIVE UPDATES: Bite of Seattle 2026 shooting investigation

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE UPDATES: Bite of Seattle 2026 shooting investigation

The Bite of Seattle festival at Seattle Center left three people dead and four others injured Sunday evening, including a 2-year-old child. 

Emergency crews and Seattle Police officers rushed to the scene outside the Armory after gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. in what authorities describe as an exchange between two shooters in the crowded Seattle Center festival grounds. 

One suspect surrendered at the scene and remains in custody, while Seattle police continue an active search for a second shooter. 

Follow along below for real-time updates on the ongoing investigation, live press briefings from Seattle police, and eyewitness accounts from vendors and festivalgoers who witnessed the chaos.

Live coverage contributors

24 updates Coverage ended Jul 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM PDT
Jim Jensen
Jul 27, 2026 - 10:53 AM PDT Jim Jensen

LIVE: Press conference on Bite of Seattle shooting

Jul 27, 2026 - 7:55 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Youth Peace & Justice Foundation withdraws $5k reward

Jul 27, 2026 - 7:19 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Vigil at Seattle Center Monday night

Jul 27, 2026 - 6:46 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

2-year-old discharged from hospital

Jul 27, 2026 - 6:27 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Seahawks respond to Seattle Center shooting

Jul 27, 2026 - 5:32 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

FULL: Mayor Wilson and Seattle police give update on Bite of Seattle shooting

Jul 27, 2026 - 4:55 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Center shooting: What we know

Jul 27, 2026 - 4:16 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle leaders: 1 shooter was killed, could be gang-related

Jul 27, 2026 - 3:48 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

3 victims killed in Bite of Seattle shooting identified

Jul 27, 2026 - 3:44 PM PDT FOX 13 Seattle

Court documents: 3 shooters, 1 died at the scene