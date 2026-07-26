Multiple people shot at Seattle Center
SEATTLE - Seattle police say multiple people were injured in a shooting at Seattle Center Sunday afternoon.
The Seattle Police Department first confirmed the shooting around 6:30 p.m.
There is currently a large police presence by The Armory. Police have shut down Seattle Center grounds as they investigate the area.
The shooting happened as the Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle event.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
It's currently known how many victims there are or the severity of their injuries. FOX 13 is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.