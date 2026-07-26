Seattle honors viral raccoon 'Jimothy' with city proclamation

Hundreds of residents gathered in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on Sunday to celebrate Jimothy, a viral raccoon with a short spine that has captivated the internet after videos surfaced of him roaming through the neighborhood.

The gathering served as a community celebration, prompting local leaders to issue an official city declaration honoring the animal's widespread popularity.

Official Proclamation Issued for 'Jimothy Summer'

Seattle Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck and Councilmember Dan Strauss, officially proclaimed the season as "Jimothy Summer" during Sunday's event.

What they're saying:

"The summer of 2026 is officially Jimothy Summer on behalf of my office and Councilmember Dan Strauss’ office," Rinck declared to the chanting crowd.

"jimothy Summer" proclamation day in Ballard on July 26, 2026.

Rinck noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the raccoon reflects the city's unique spirit and identity. "We build our culture off our quirks and these kind of strange things, and it really demonstrates what I believe makes Seattle special," she said.

Seattle residents celebrate local internet icon

Community members turned out in large numbers to voice their support for the neighborhood sensation, praising his unique appearance and cultural impact.

"He's just a round little chunky guy who's like giving us attention to other people who feel like they can relate to that," attendee Serena McIntire said.

Local perspective:

Others echoed the sentiment, calling Jimothy a local figurehead. "This is how legends are made—Jimothy, he's an icon now," attendee Samantha Garza said.

Nathan Haerr, who dressed as Jimothy, added that the animal symbolizes "love, hope, saving the Ballard light rail."

Local artists showcase raccoon-inspired works

The event also highlighted work from local artists who created pieces dedicated to the animal. Creations on display included a "Saint Jimothy" stained glass installation, license plate art, and a papier-mâché statue dubbed "Jimo-ché."

Artist Kayla Carabes, who moved to Seattle last month, created a winning painting of Jimothy that will soon be displayed in City Hall.

"It’s interesting that Jimothy doesn’t even know that all of this is going on, but he’s still so loved," Carabes said.

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