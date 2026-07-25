Jimothy receives honor from Washington Gov. Ferguson

The Brief A local raccoon named Jimothy has gone viral for his unusual physical appearance and movements around Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Gov. Bob Ferguson named the viral creature the "Washingtonian of the Day" in a video posted to social media. Jimothy's fame has also raised thousands of dollars for the Ballard Food Bank through charity art auctions and matching donations.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has named Seattle’s viral short-spined raccoon Jimothy as a "Washingtonian of the day" following widespread internet fame.

Who is Jimothy?

The backstory:

Earlier this month, a racoon who is affectionately named "Jimothy," was spotted around Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, and several people have captured him on cellphones and home security video running across sidewalks, fences, backyards and decks.

He appears to have a spine deformity that gives him a significantly smaller torso compared to most raccoons, likely caused by a rare condition called Short Spine Syndrome. The condition compresses the vertebrae and makes it appear as if he has no neck.

Jimothy captures hearts locally, globally

The backstory:



Jimothy has become an unlikely internet celebrity, inspiring artwork, a neighborhood mural and thousands of dollars in donations to the Ballard Food Bank.

Neighbors posted videos of the creature online, which have since amassed millions of views.

Washington governor honors internet sensation

What they're saying:

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Ferguson praised the animal's resilience.

"He's really captured the hearts of people across our state, really across the country and even the world," Ferguson said. "There's really only one more honor I think we can bestow upon Jimothy, and that is for me to make him the Washingtonian of the Day."

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson's social media account and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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