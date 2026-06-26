Seattle's The Walrus and the Carpenter reopens after strike

The Brief Seattle's The Walrus and the Carpenter has reopened after workers and management reached a new union contract, ending a nearly weeklong closure. The deal cuts the restaurant's service charge to 3%, allowing employees to earn more in tips while reducing some wages and benefits. The strike followed 15 months of contract negotiations, with workers and management disputing what led to the restaurant's temporary shutdown.



Prominent Seattle oyster bar "The Walrus and the Carpenter" is back open after a bargaining agreement was reached with its employees.

What we know:

The independent labor union, United Creatures of the Sea, announced Thursday that they had officially "won their contract," bringing an end to the picket lines outside the restaurant.

Workers spent days on the Ballard sidewalks, fighting to prevent changes to healthcare and retirement benefits. It caused the restaurant to close for nearly a week.

Service charge changes

The newly restructured contact includes the following:

Service Charge Cut: The establishment's 22% service charge will be dropped down to 3%.

Tip Compensation: The decreased service charge means employees can earn more tips.

Wage and Benefits Trade-Off: Negotiated reductions to base wages, paid time off and retirement benefits.

The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The backstory:

Employees from The Walrus and the Carpenter voted to unionize last year, representing workers across Renee Erickson’s broader Sea Creatures restaurant group.

The union said the strike came after 15 months of stalled contract negotiations, which they described as unfair labor practices, including shifting working conditions, unannounced schedule changes, and altered healthcare and retirement benefits without notice.

The Walrus and the Carpenter workers on strike (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Walrus and the Carpenter closed on Monday due to what management claimed as harassment by the striking workers, alleging name-calling and spitting on guests. United Creatures of the Sea disputed the reason for the shutdown, saying they couldn't run the restaurant without their staff.

What's next:

Now, the employees have reached a contract agreement, and both sides are relieved to put this public conflict behind them.

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