Link Lite Rail Line 1 suspended due to train blockage

The Brief Sound Transit's Link Lite Rail 1 Line has been suspended indefinitely between Othello Station and the Tukwila International Station due to a train blockage. Sound Transit has ordered buses to replace 1 Line service between the two stations while the shutdown is ongoing. Trains are still running from Lynnwood City Center to Othello Station, and from Tukwila International Station to Federal Way Downtown Station around the line blockage. The obstruction is located just south of the Rainier Beach station on the southbound tracks and has been in place since around 8 p.m., according to Sound Transit.



Sound Transit's Link Lite Rail 1 Line has been suspended indefinitely between Othello Station and the Tukwila International Station due to a train blockage.

Sound Transit has ordered buses to replace 1 Line service between the two stations while the shutdown is ongoing. Trains are still running from Lynnwood City Center to Othello Station, and from Tukwila International Station to Federal Way Downtown Station around the line blockage.

The obstruction is located just south of the Rainier Beach station on the southbound tracks and has been in place since around 8 p.m., according to Sound Transit.

What you can do:

Check Sound Transit's website for ongoing updates on the blockage.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit.

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