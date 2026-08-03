Teen injured in shooting during Seattle BBQ: police

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and later found in West Seattle, where he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The victim told police he was shot during a fight at a barbecue about two hours before officers found him. Investigators are still trying to determine where the shooting happened and who pulled the trigger.



A man was shot in the stomach in West Seattle on Monday, and police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

What we know:

Officers were called out to reports of a man who had been shot along 20th Avenue Southwest near Delridge Way. There, police found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

He was provided aid at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The 18-year-old allegedly said he had been shot two hours prior to police arriving on scene. He reportedly said he was "tussling with someone" at a barbeque in South Seattle when he was shot.

Police are still determining where the shooting happened and who fired at the victim.

Seattle Police's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police.

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