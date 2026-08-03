Teen injured in shooting during Seattle BBQ: police
SEATTLE - A man was shot in the stomach in West Seattle on Monday, and police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
What we know:
Officers were called out to reports of a man who had been shot along 20th Avenue Southwest near Delridge Way. There, police found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
He was provided aid at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
The 18-year-old allegedly said he had been shot two hours prior to police arriving on scene. He reportedly said he was "tussling with someone" at a barbeque in South Seattle when he was shot.
Police are still determining where the shooting happened and who fired at the victim.
Seattle Police's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.