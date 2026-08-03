The Brief A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting the Old Trails Fire in Spokane County. Investigators say the wildfire has burned more than 3,600 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures, though the suspect is not believed to be linked to two other major fires. Authorities have not identified a motive, and all three major Spokane County wildfires remain 0% contained.



A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire, one of three wildfires in Spokane County that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

The suspect is currently being held in Spokane County Jail on $1 million bond, accused of being responsible for a fire that is currently burning 3,621 acres.

A fire tore through north Spokane County over the weekend, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels announced the arrest during a press conference Monday night.

A witness reported seeing a man looking "nervous" in the trees near Airway Heights and saw smoke rising in the area 10 minutes later, where the man was seen bending down in the grass.

Law enforcement brought in a man matching the suspect's description in for questioning on the day the fire started. Investigators said he had waterproof matches and a butane lighter on him.

Sheriff Nowels also stated the suspect has a prior conviction for manslaughter in Arizona. There is no current motive known for starting the fire.

The Old Trails Fire started near Airway Heights before pushing through Riverside State Park and into neighborhoods in north Spokane. Hundreds of structures have since burned.

It's not believed the suspect is connected to the other two fires devastating Spokane County — the Autumn Lane fire and Fairview Fire. All three fires remain 0% contained.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA, 24 other states sue Trump admin over latest round of tariffs

Spokane wildfires forces 60,000 to evacuate

WA gets first 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' designation for wildfire threat

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Seattle's major venues, organizations advocate for mayor to reactivate city's CCTV cameras

Sound Transit aims to begin Ballard Light Rail service in 2042

Seattle mayor slams former Chief Barnes over search for successor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.