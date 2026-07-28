Who was Junior Cee Niko Semo? One of the Bite of Seattle shooters

The Brief Authorities identified Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19, as a primary gunman in the fatal weekend shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival. Semo and two bystanders died in the gang-related crossfire with a 15-year-old suspect, which also injured five others. Police are searching for at least one additional unidentified gunman who fled the scene.



19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo has been identified by authorities as one of the primary gunmen in the deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival over the weekend.

JULY 26: Police tape cordon off the location of a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

What we know:

Court documents show Semo died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds after exchanging gunfire with a 15-year-old suspect. The crossfire killed two bystanders – Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, and Ashley Whitehead, 56 – and injured five others, including a 2-year-old boy.

Investigators state the shootout appears to be gang-related. Police are actively searching for at least one additional unidentified gunman who fled the scene.

The incident and suspects

At least 3 shooters involved: Police believe a 15-year-old suspect, 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo, and "at least one other unknown suspect" were involved in the shooting.

15-Year-Old in Custody: Arrested and held in juvenile detention at the Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of three counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He did not appear in court Monday; his next court date is scheduled for Thursday, with a charging decision possible Wednesday.

19-Year-Old Suspect Killed: Junior Cee Niko Semo died at the scene and is suspected of being involved in a gunfight with the 15-year-old.

Third Suspect at Large: Police are searching for a possible third suspect. No description is currently available. Police ask any witnesses to contact them at (206) 233-5000.

Possible Motive: Police believe the two suspects were shooting at each other in a confrontation that was possibly gang-related. It is currently unknown if any of the victims were involved in the dispute.

Casualties and victim status

According to officials, three people died, and five people were injured.

Fatalities

Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19 – Died at the scene.

Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44 – Died at the scene.

Ashley Whitehead, 56 – Transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition; died at the hospital.

Injured

2-year-old boy – Injured; discharged from Harborview Medical Center.

39-year-old woman – Transported to Harborview Medical Center; discharged.

23-year-old man – Discharged from Harborview Medical Center.

27-year-old man – Went to UW Medicine Center Montlake; discharged.

40-year-old woman – Sustained minor injuries; declined transport.

Attendees on social media reported additional injuries caused by people getting trampled and bumped into while fleeing the scene.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and court documents filed in King County Superior Court.

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