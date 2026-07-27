Bite of Seattle attendees, vendors question security after shooting

The Brief A day after the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting, attendees and vendors are questioning whether stronger security could have prevented the violence. Three people were killed and five others were injured. Police say two people exchanged gunfire, and a 15-year-old suspect is in custody. Event organizer FoodieLand has not responded to questions about security measures or possible changes for future festivals.



As vendors packed up Monday following the deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle, conversations shifted from food and entertainment to questions about security at one of the city's largest annual festivals.

Three people were killed and five others were hurt in Sunday's shooting at Seattle Center, including a 2-year-old boy who has been discharged from Harborview hospital. Seattle police say investigators believe two people exchanged gunfire during the incident. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

During a Monday news conference, Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators continue to work the case.

"We believe that the bullets were from two individuals who appear to be firing at one another," Chief Barnes said.

While the criminal investigation continues, some attendees and vendors are questioning whether more security measures should have been in place before thousands of people entered Seattle Center.

Attendee says he noticed security concerns before shooting

Seattle resident Caleb Mitchell said he attended the Bite of Seattle on Friday and immediately noticed what he believed were security gaps.

Mitchell later posted a video to social media documenting his concerns before Sunday's shooting.

"Some of the concerns I had was there was no initial checkpoint. I didn't see any dogs or any type of urgency to just kind of keep the area safe. And I walked right in with my firearm."

Caleb Mitchell posts on social media about the lack of security at Bite of Seattle

Mitchell said he has a Washington concealed pistol permit and said he would have secured his firearm in his vehicle had there been security screening.

"If I had seen a security checkpoint or a line to get in, then I would have went back to the car, put it in the lockbox, and then return back to the event."

After learning about Sunday's shooting, Mitchell questioned whether stronger screening measures could have prevented weapons from entering the festival.

"Anyone can come in with any type of firearm, any type of weapon, and just set up in the middle of the entire event, and probably, you know, get away with it."

First-time attendee recalls panic

Max Avalos attended the Bite of Seattle for the first time on Sunday. He said he and a friend initially mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks before realizing people were running.

"We just remember seeing people running like a stampede just running a general direction, and we ran with it. I just remember seeing people fall, people get trampled. I saw a dad, a mom, a kid, and a stroller like all fall down at the same time. Like it was chaos. Like it was utter chaos."

People running after a shooting at Bite of Seattle, captured on cell phone video.

Avalos said entering the festival required no screening.

"Yeah, we just walked in. There's multiple entrances and exits, so you just go in and out whenever you please," Avalos said.

Returning to Seattle Center the next day, Avalos described seeing the area differently.

"It was a community, and it was tainted by fear."

Vendors divided on security changes

Adolfo Mejia, a California vendor working near the shooting scene, said he heard the gunfire while organizing merchandise inside his booth.

He said people immediately took cover behind his tent.

Looking ahead, Mejia believes additional security should be considered for future festivals.

"Definitely need more security for next time. More maybe metal detectors, something just a certain way, or maybe just make it like block off all the areas and make it only certain ways to get in. A lot of different ways you can go about it. More cameras, I mean, or just more police officers. Just different ways."

Small Rini Lady, a second-time returning vendor, who has participated in the Bite of Seattle previously, said fencing off Seattle Center would present logistical challenges because of the venue's layout.

"The Seattle Center, you can't block it off. There's museums. There's small businesses. There's a radio station, you know...and the Bite of Seattle's always been free."

Instead, she said broader policy discussions should continue.

"This can happen anytime, anywhere. Gun control, we need it," Small Rini Lady said.

Vendors teardown their booths at Bite of Seattle 2026.

FoodieLand has not responded

FOX 13 reached out multiple times to FoodieLand, the California-based company that operates the Bite of Seattle, asking about security planning before the event, security measures in place during the festival, and whether any changes are being considered following Sunday's shooting.

As of publication, FoodieLand had not responded.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Floatplane crashes near WA's Sucia Islands with 11 on board

Washington's heat wave has marine scientists keeping a close eye on Puget Sound

VIDEO: Seattle man survives after repeat offender shoots into moving bus

Seattle Aurora Avenue sweep: Multiple arrested, victims rescued

Bite of Seattle returns as vendors celebrate opportunity, raise concerns

WDFW asks for public input on 'endangered' WA frog

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.