Kennewick, WA police search for suspect after Amber Alert girl found safe

The Brief Kennewick police are searching for 41-year-old Matthew Susmilch, who is wanted for kidnapping, assault, and making threats. Susmilch’s 4-year-old daughter, who was the subject of a Saturday night Amber Alert, has been found safe. Authorities warn that Susmilch is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 rather than approach him.



Kennewick Police are searching for a 41-year-old man wanted for kidnapping following an Amber Alert issued over the weekend.

(Washington State Patrol)

WA Amber Alert: Police search for Matthew Susmilch

Matthew Susmilch is wanted for kidnapping, assault and making threats, according to police. Susmilch is the father of the four-year-old girl who was the subject of a Saturday night Amber Alert.

The child has since been found safe, but Susmilch remains on the run. Authorities say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately and avoid approaching him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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