Kennewick, WA police search for suspect after Amber Alert girl found safe
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police are searching for a 41-year-old man wanted for kidnapping following an Amber Alert issued over the weekend.
(Washington State Patrol)
WA Amber Alert: Police search for Matthew Susmilch
Matthew Susmilch is wanted for kidnapping, assault and making threats, according to police. Susmilch is the father of the four-year-old girl who was the subject of a Saturday night Amber Alert.
The child has since been found safe, but Susmilch remains on the run. Authorities say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately and avoid approaching him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.
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