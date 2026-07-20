Lake Chelan drowning victim identified as Snohomish County, WA man

The Brief The body of a man who drowned in Lake Chelan on July 4 was recovered and identified on Friday. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Dustin Hauanio of Snohomish County. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office worked alongside several other partner agencies to locate and recover the victim.



The body of a man who drowned in Lake Chelan on Independence Day was recovered and identified Friday, according to police.

The victim was positively identified as 43-year-old Dustin Hauanio of Snohomish County, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Timeline:

On July 4 at approximately 2:30 p.m., RiverCom Dispatch received a call of a possible drowning on Lake Chelan.

The caller reported that their friend had jumped in the water from their boat to go for a swim about five minutes prior, but never resurfaced.

Pioneer Fire (via Krissa Jester)

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Lake Chelan Fire & Rescue responded to the call and deployed rescue swimmers to assist the search, but were unable to locate the victim.

On July 7, the CCSO Marine Patrol and a Douglas County Public Utility District remotely operated underwater vehicle searched the last known area of the victim, but could not uncover anything deeper than 200 feet.

On July 15, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sonar team were able to locate and mark an object sitting at approximately 250 feet in depth. Seattle Police Harbor Patrol responded and confirmed it was a human body on July 17, and recovered the remains for identification.

Chelan County coroners ruled the cause of death as asphyxiation due to freshwater drowning. The death was labeled accidental by coroners.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

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