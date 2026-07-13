The Brief With fall approaching, there are some highly anticipated concerts coming to the Seattle area. Big name artists coming to Climate Pledge Arena include Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Kacey Musgraves. Jeff Goldblum will appear with the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall, and several rock legends are set to shake the city.



While the weather is expected to cool down come September, concerts in the Seattle area will be heating up as Phoebe Bridgers, Journey and others are visiting the Evergreen State in the fall.

Keep reading for a full list of the hottest concerts coming to Seattle this fall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Journey - Sep. 21

The Final Frontier Tour comes to Seattle on the doorstep of fall. Journey will be playing on Sept. 21 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The B52s + Devo - Sep. 25

Two iconic bands that defined the new wave genre, the B52s and Devo, are coming to Climate Pledge as part of their Cosmic De-Evolution Tour.

Kehlani - Sep. 27

R&B pop artist Kehlani is bringing her world tour to Seattle on Sep. 27, featuring special guests Durand Bernarr, Thearti$t and Waseel.

$uicideboy$ - Sep. 28

Viral independent rap group $uicideboy$ returns to Climate Pledge Arena with their Grey Day Tour, including performances by Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, Drain, Black Kray and Slim Gucci.

SOMBR - Oct. 1

Kicking off October, Grammy-award winning artist SOMBR will visit Climate Pledge for the You Are The Reason Tour.

Tyler Childers - Oct. 2

Country singer Tyler Childers is coming to Seattle on Oct. 2.

Jungle - Oct. 3

The always-groovy British band Jungle will visit Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Carín León - Oct. 8

Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León will hit the Emerald City on Oct. 8 as part of his De Sonora Para El Mundo Tour.

aespa - Oct. 9

K-pop girl group aespa is stopping at Climate Pledge on Oct. 9 for their SYNK COMPLaeXITY world tour.

Rush - Oct. 10 + 12

Famous 1970s rock band Rush will be playing in Seattle on Oct. 10 for their "Fifty Something Tour."

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Oct. 11

The day after, Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum will be performing with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall.

Young Miko - Oct. 13

The Late Checkout Tour featuring Young Miko will hit Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 13.

Doja Cat - Oct. 15

Pop rap star Doja Cat will be making a Seattle appearance as a part of her "Ma Vie World Tour." She'll be at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 15.

MANÁ - Oct. 17

Iconic Mexican rock band MANÁ will bring their Vivir Sin Aire Tour to Climate Pledge on Oct. 17.

Phoebe Bridgers - Oct. 23

Phoebe Bridgers will be bringing her "Lost Tour" to Seattle on Oct. 23. The indie folk star will be touring for her third solo album "Lost Weekend."

Kacey Musgraves - Oct. 26

The weekend after brings another lost singer to Seattle. Country pop artist Kacey Musgraves will be visiting for her "Middle of Nowhere Tour" on Oct. 26.

beabadoobee - Oct. 29

Indie-pop and alternative artist beabadoobee and special guest Wisp will play at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 29.

Gorillaz - Oct. 31

The legendary alternative rock band Gorillaz bring their "The Mountain Tour" to Seattle on Halloween.

Bryson Tiller - Nov. 1

Bryson Tiller and The Neo Trapsoul Tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 1.

Teddy Swims - Nov. 5

Teddy Swims is bringing his combination of R&B, soul, hip-hop, and pop to the Emerald City on Nov. 5.

The Smashing Pumpkins - Nov. 6

The Smashing Pumpkins come to Seattle not too long after Halloween for "The Rats In A Cage" tour, which celebrates their iconic 1995 album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness."

KATSEYE - Nov. 17

Global girl group KATSEYE will stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 17 as part of their "WILDWORLD TOUR."

Olivia Rodrigo - Dec. 7 + 8

Olivia Rodgrigo will be coming to Climate Pledge Arena for two days starting Dec. 7 for her "Unravaveled Tour." The pop star is fresh off of her third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," which spent nearly a month on the Billboard top ten.

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