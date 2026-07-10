Here's where roads are closed in Seattle this weekend

The Brief Major weekend road closures return to Seattle as World Cup traffic ends, including a full closure of northbound I-5 through downtown. Northbound I-5 will be closed from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street from late Friday through early Monday, with numerous ramps also shut down. Additional closures on SR 18, I-90, I-405 and around Seattle festivals are expected to cause significant travel delays.



The World Cup is over, which means major road construction is starting back up on Seattle roads, creating a summer traffic nightmare for drivers.

Among the projects being worked on this weekend include Revive I-5, meaning a full shutdown of northbound I-5, along with SR 18 lane closures and big events across the city.

Traffic moving slow through downtown Seattle on a rainy, cloudy day. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Keep reading to see which roads are closed in the Seattle area this weekend, July 10-12.

Revive I-5

The biggest traffic headache drivers will likely run into will be the Revive I-5 project, which will impact a large section of the freeway through downtown Seattle.

Northbound I-5 will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10, until 5 a.m. Monday, July 13, from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street. Express lanes will be northbound only.

Here's a list of which entrances and exits to northbound I-5 will be closed this weekend:

Westbound and eastbound I-90 on-ramps

Westbound SR 520 on-ramp and eastbound 520 off-ramp

Mercer Street on-ramp and off-ramp

Olive Way on-ramp and off-ramp

Dearborn Street on-ramp

Cherry Street on-ramp

University Street on-ramp

Harvard Avenue on-ramp

Seneca Street off-ramp

Lakeview Boulevard off-ramp

Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street off-ramp

All on- and off-ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, except for the Harvard Avenue on-ramp, which will remain closed until Oct. 11.

Once I-5 lanes reopen, the two right northbound I-5 lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge will remain closed through the end of 2026. Any other weekend-long full closures are weather-dependent.

SR 520 in Seattle

In addition to SR 520's on- and off-ramps to northbound I-5 being closed, the Roanoke Street exit will also be closed, meaning drivers will have to get off and onto the freeway from the U District.

Ballard Seafood Festival road closures

In case you were planning on venturing through downtown Ballard for the annual Seafood Festival, consider arriving on foot. There will be a handful of road closures around the event, including:

Ballard Avenue NW (between NW Market Street and Vernon Place NW)

22nd Avenue NW (between NW Market Street and Shilshole Avenue NW)

NW Market Street (between 24th and 20th avenues NW)

Leary Avenue NW (between NW Vernon Place and NW Market Street)

All streets will reopen by Monday at 1:30 a.m.

Other road closures in western WA

Here's a look at other road closures to look out for on western Washington roads this weekend:

SR 18: Eastbound and westbound lanes closed under I-90 closed from Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday

West Seattle Summer Fest (SW Edmunds St to SW Alaska St, and 42nd to 44th Ave SW)

I-90: Westbound I-90 will be reduced to three lanes in Issaquah between 17th Street and Lakemont Boulevard

I-405: Northbound I-405 lane closures in Renton from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday

US 2 in Everett: Eastbound US 2 lane closure from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, US 2 ramp to NB I-5 closed from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

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