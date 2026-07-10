Thurston County, WA couple desperate to find dog after Rover sitter vanishes

The Brief A Thurston County couple is searching for their missing dog after a pet sitter hired through Rover reported the animal disappeared and then stopped communicating. Detectives are asking for help locating the pet sitter, who they say may have information about what happened to the dog. Rover says it has deactivated the sitter, is assisting with the search and is cooperating with law enforcement.



A Thurston County couple is pleading for answers after their beloved dog disappeared while in the care of a pet sitter hired through the Rover app, and the sitter himself has since vanished.

The backstory:

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Joshua Wilson, who was hired to watch Jupiter, a 7-year-old Miniature Pinscher, and another dog named Junior while the owners were on a weekend trip to Portland.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jupiter the Miniature Pinscher

According to Lisa Cole and April Woodward of Yelm, Wilson sent them updates during the stay, including a video showing Jupiter riding in his car. The couple said they never gave Wilson permission to take the dog anywhere.

On Monday morning, however, they received a text message from Wilson saying Jupiter was missing.

"He said that he was cleaning that night before and left my back slider door and the screen door open and she must have gotten out that way," Cole said. "Well, my back slider goes into the backyard, which is totally fenced in. There’s no gaps or anything."

Cole said she immediately returned home and discovered several things she described as suspicious. Junior had been locked in a bedroom, the front door was unlocked, and numerous sheets, blankets and towels were packed into the washer and dryer.

"When we walked in, we heard a beeping," Cole said. "The dryer door was open and a ton of towels and sheets and blankets and everything were in there just sopping wet."

Those discoveries raised more questions about what may have happened while they were away.

"We don’t know," Woodward said. "I mean it could be as simple as she got out and maybe something happened to her while she got out and he just wasn’t able to handle that."

Joshua Wilson

Sitter suddenly cuts contact

What they're saying:

The women said Wilson was last heard from shortly after reporting the dog missing. Since then, they say he has stopped communicating.

"I just want to know what happened to my house. I want to know what actually happened to my dog. I don't know if he's having a mental health issue or if he's just scared to tell me what happened. It could have been an accident. And now with people looking for him, I know it's probably freaking him out even more. But I just want to know what happened and I need to know the real story. You know, if it was an accident, I understand," said Cole.

Cole said she is not accusing Wilson of intentionally harming Jupiter but believes he is the only person who can explain what happened.

"It could have been an accident," she said. "I just need to know the real story."

Jupiter has become especially important to Cole, an Army veteran who said the dog helped her cope with anxiety, depression and PTSD. Cole recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and said the loss has been devastating as she faces mounting medical bills.

The couple has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses and support ongoing efforts to find Jupiter.

Rover's response

Dig deeper:

The case has also prompted questions about Rover’s screening process and how the company responds when pets go missing.

"I think things need to change with Rover and these types of companies to better vet the people that they’re hiring or subcontracting," Cole said.

In a statement, Rover said the company has been actively assisting with efforts to find Jupiter.

"Most of us at Rover are pet parents ourselves, and we can only imagine the heartbreak and stress Jupiter’s family is experiencing," a Rover spokesperson said.

The company said its Trust & Safety team has funded printed flyers, posted alerts on pet-finding platforms, offered a reward, notified nearby pet sitters and walkers, and offered to cover the cost of tracking tools and traps. Rover also said it conducted an investigation into the incident, deactivated the pet sitter involved, and has cooperated with law enforcement.

"The pet provider involved has been deactivated and we have cooperated with local law enforcement in their probe," the statement said.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, Thurston County detectives continue searching for Wilson. Investigators said he has family connections in Walla Walla, the Tri-Cities and Elgin, Oregon. Authorities believe he may be driving a blue 2007 Volkswagen Beetle with WA plate #CEG5273.

Anyone who sees Wilson is asked to call 911 or Thurston County dispatch at 360-704-2740.

As the search continues, Cole said her focus remains on finding answers about what happened to Jupiter. "He’s the only one that has answers," she said. "I’d like to find them."

Joshua Wilson and Jupiter missing poster

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