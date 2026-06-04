The Brief According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot and injured an armed person who pulled a gun and charged at them on Thursday morning while responding to a vehicle fire. The individual, who was stripped of a second firearm by responding law enforcement, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no bystanders or first responders were hurt. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team conducts an independent probe into the shooting.



A Thurston County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured an armed person who charged at them Thursday morning at the scene of a vehicle fire, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident started at about 9 a.m. after a deputy responded to a home to assist firefighters with a fully engulfed car fire, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters could not respond alone because the home had been flagged with a safety caution due to previous violent criminal activity.

When the deputy arrived, they ordered a person at the scene to step away from the fire. Instead, the individual pulled out a gun and charged at the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy fired multiple times and hit the person, investigators said.

Deputies and officers from the Yelm Police Department stripped a second gun from the individual and provided medical aid, ac. The person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

No first responders or bystanders were injured.

Per standard protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's office said body-worn camera video of the incident exists and will be reviewed and released at a later date.

Because the shooting involved law enforcement, the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations was notified. The state agency declined to take the case, prompting the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team to take over the independent probe.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office will not be involved in the investigation. Once completed, the case will be forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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