The Brief UW students and staff gathered to honor 19-year-old Juniper Blessing, who was killed in a stabbing last month. Community members moved a memorial of flowers, candles, and messages to a protected space inside Mary Gates Hall. Students say the tragedy has deeply affected campus but also brought the university community closer together.



University of Washington students and staff gathered Monday afternoon to move a makeshift memorial honoring Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old student who was killed last month.

Dozens of people assembled in Red Square on the Seattle campus to pay their respects before relocating the memorial items to a protected space inside Mary Gates Hall.

Community honors Juniper Blessing

Blessing, 19, died following a stabbing in the laundry room of an off-campus housing apartment complex.

The initial memorial was filled with flowers, candles, flags, and handwritten messages, including one that read, "Rest well Juniper."

Flowers, flags and photos at the memorial for Juniper Blessing at the University of Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

During the emotional gathering, community members walked down a pathway etched with hearts and stars. One by one, each participant carried a piece of the memorial to its new campus location.

Students unite in grief

The event brought together both those who knew Blessing and those who never had the chance to meet her.

"What happened to her was really unjust and it makes me angry," said UW student Lizzy Smith. "It’s really important for all of us students to come together even if they didn’t know her, she was still one of us."

Participants noted that while the tragedy has deeply impacted the university, it has also strengthened community bonds.

"It’s really hurt our community, but it’s also brought us together," Smith said.

A drawing of slain UW student Juniper Blessing at her memorial on campus. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Organizers of the memorial walk requested that members of the media maintain their distance during the procession. The boundary was requested to allow friends, students, and staff a private, protected space to honor Blessing's memory.

Juniper Blessing Memorial Scholarship

The University of Washington also announced it is now offering the "Juniper Blessing Memorial Scholarship" to students who are proactive in the LGBTQ+ community and studying music.

Blessing is remembered for her remarkable musical talent, described as a gifted vocalist with a "magnificent" voice. Her scholarship will go to UW students participating in Q Center programming, particularly those actively engaged in music.

"As we begin Pride Month, I encourage all of us to celebrate in the spirit of love, resilience, openness, and joy," said Rickey Hall, vice president for Minority Affairs and Diversity and the UW Diversity Officer. "Even as we grieve, we can honor one another by showing up for community and carrying forward the values that pride represents."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Parkland

Longview mill implosion: Thousands of dead fish found in drainage ditches

Several WA residents exposed to first bat rabies case in Snohomish County since 2023

Ballard light rail expansion in Seattle could still be possible

'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown found dead after brother pulled him from river

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to join CBS Sports, report says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.