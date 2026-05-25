The Brief A man trying to evade police in Everett climbed onto a roof and became stuck inside a smoking chimney. Firefighters rescued the man after breaking through a wall and removing part of the fireplace. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital, though his specific charges are unclear.



A man climbed onto a roof and plunged into a still-smoking chimney in an effort to escape police in Everett on Memorial Day.

What we know:

The incident began at around 8:30 a.m. when neighbors called 911 to report smoke coming from the chimney of a vacant, boarded up home along Broadway Avenue in Northwest Everett.

Police officers arrived at the property, which was posted with "No Trespassing" signs, to find a man inside the building and refusing to come out.

As officers attempted to enter through the front door, the trespasser exited through a second-story window, got onto the roof, and climbed inside the smoking chimney, where he became stuck.

The Everett Fire Department was then called out to extract the man, who had worked his way about 10 feet down the chimney. Firefighters tried to pull the man up, but he refused assistance and continued moving further to the bottom.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Everett firefighters rescue a trespassing suspect who jumped in a Chimney on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Everett Fire Department)

Firefighters were eventually able to extricate the man after removing the fireplace mantel and breaching the wall. The rescue took about 20 minutes.

The man was then arrested and taken to Providence Hospital to be medically evaluated.

Everett Fire said there was no active fire in the home, but there were residual ashes in the fireplace.

What we don't know:

Police have not detailed what specific charges the man will face beyond trespassing, though additional charges for resisting arrest or obstructing law enforcement are possible.

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