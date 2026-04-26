Seattle weather: Cooler clouds Monday before midweek warmth

It was another chilly start across the region, with patches of frost reported early this morning, especially in the South Sound. Skies cleared quickly, and abundant sunshine took over through the day, helping temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots briefly reaching the low 70s.

While most areas stayed dry, a brief, light shower was still possible in parts of the South Sound. By the afternoon, winds shifted onshore, allowing clouds to begin rebuilding along the coast late in the day.

Seattle weather remains solid for outdoor plans into Monday afternoon with cooler but still pleasant conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, that marine influence will become more noticeable. Monday and Tuesday will start off with more stubborn morning clouds as the marine layer settles in. Conditions will gradually improve each afternoon with some sun breaks, but temperatures will trend cooler—dropping into the upper 50s by Tuesday.

Seattle weather cools under this pattern Monday and Tuesday before gradually brightening again midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

By midweek, skies will begin to clear more efficiently. Wednesday will bring increasing sunshine, followed by a warmer day Thursday with highs returning to the low 70s.

Seattle weather turns cloudier Monday morning and stays cooler Tuesday with afternoon sun breaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As we head into Friday and Saturday, temperatures will settle back into the 60s. High-level clouds will move in at times, creating a filtered-sunshine look.

Seattle weather warms back into the 70s by Thursday while shifting to filtered sunshine into next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fircrest veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

Sedro-Woolley family loses home, pets in fire, community steps in to help

Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Washington wolf population hits record high in 2025

Starbucks announces its corporate office expansion in Nashville, TN

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.