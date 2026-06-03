The Brief Dick’s Drive-In is opening a new restaurant on the Tulalip Reservation near Quil Ceda Creek Casino, its 11th location overall. The project is a partnership with the Tulalip Tribe and is expected to create about 50 new jobs in the area. An opening date has not been announced, but Dick’s says updates will be shared as construction moves forward.



Dick's Drive-In is expanding once again, with its newest restaurant coming to Tulalip.

What we know:

The Seattle burger chain announced plans to open a new store right across from the Quil Ceda Creek Casino, west of I-5 at exit 199 on the Tulalip Reservation. It marks the third Dick's location in Snohomish County, joining other restaurants up north in Edmonds and Everett.

The Tulalip opening marks a direct collaboration between the family-owned fast food chain and the Tulalip Tribe, providing classic burgers and shakes to the greater Tulalip and Marysville area.

What they're saying:

"It is such a pleasure to work with the Tulalip Tribe on this restaurant," said Jasmine Donovan, President and CEO of Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants. "It’s wonderful to partner with a community that shares our values and understands multigenerational stewardship."

The upcoming Dick's location will create an estimated 50 new jobs for the area, offering competitive compensation packages to new employees. Benefits include health insurance, education scholarships, childcare assistance, and promotion opportunities.

The backstory:

Dick’s Drive-In has been a Pacific Northwest staple for more than 70 years, originally opening its first store in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood in 1954. The company has only expanded since, with Tulalip marking its 11th location.

What's next:

While the site for the new restaurant has been finalized, an opening date has not been set. Dick's plans to share updates online as construction progresses.

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