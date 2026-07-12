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Seattle Weather: Cooler Sunday to close out weekend

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FOX 13 Seattle
Weather
Published July 12, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Published July 12, 2026 4:00 AM PDT
Seattle weather: Fire risk levels on the rise
Seattle weather: Fire risk levels on the rise

Seattle weather: Fire risk levels on the rise

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has a look at your 7-day forecast.

Seattle - Our pleasant weekend continues as afternoon highs remain a few degrees cooler than normal.  Onshore flow will keep many along the coastal regions in the low 60s, while the interior lowlands warm into the 70s to close out our weekend. 

Forecast highs around on the region on Sunday.

Onshore flow will continue to keep afternoon highs cooler than normal. 

Stronger onshore flow, along with a weak disturbance to our north will increase clouds on Sunday morning with a few spots potentially seeing a stray light shower.  Clouds will quickly begin to clear by the afternoon with sunnier skies by midday. 

Cloudy skies early Sunday morning.

Sunday will begin cloudy with sunnier skies by the afternoon. 

A stretch of warmer weather is heading our way beginning Tuesday when we warm into the 80s, and it sticks around into the upcoming weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

A stretch of 80 degree days are ahead! 

Weather