Seattle Weather: Cooler Sunday to close out weekend

Our pleasant weekend continues as afternoon highs remain a few degrees cooler than normal. Onshore flow will keep many along the coastal regions in the low 60s, while the interior lowlands warm into the 70s to close out our weekend.

Onshore flow will continue to keep afternoon highs cooler than normal.

Stronger onshore flow, along with a weak disturbance to our north will increase clouds on Sunday morning with a few spots potentially seeing a stray light shower. Clouds will quickly begin to clear by the afternoon with sunnier skies by midday.

Sunday will begin cloudy with sunnier skies by the afternoon.

A stretch of warmer weather is heading our way beginning Tuesday when we warm into the 80s, and it sticks around into the upcoming weekend.