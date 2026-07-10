Seattle weather: 80-degree warmth returns next week

The Brief Western Washington will experience a pleasant weekend with morning clouds yielding to afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. A gradual warming trend next week will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday, climbing into the low 80s from Tuesday through Thursday. Multiple wildfires continue to burn across Central and Eastern Washington, prompting a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday afternoon and evening due to high fire danger, low humidity, and blustery winds.



A beautiful stretch of summer weather will continue across Western Washington, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way.

Today featured partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Conditions were expected to stay comfortable with no major heat impacts expected.

The Seattle weather forecast will feature highs in the low to mid-70s with cool nights. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Slight cooldown this weekend in Seattle

Saturday will bring morning clouds before sunshine increases through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s this weekend, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Sunday will feature increasing sunshine, setting up a beautiful start to the work week.

Monday will warm into the upper 70s, followed by temperatures climbing into the low 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This will not be a big heat wave, but homes without air conditioning could start to feel slightly warmer or even a bit sweltering during the afternoons and evenings as temperatures rise.

The Seattle weather outlook will stay mainly dry while temperatures remain seasonably warm. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger continues in Eastern Washington

We are also watching multiple wildfires burning across Central and Eastern Washington. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place Saturday afternoon and evening for some areas where high fire danger, low relative humidity levels, and blustery winds could create more challenging fire conditions.

While Seattle weather will have low-to-moderate fire danger, the threat of wildfires is much higher in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast will remain quiet with a gradual warming trend. Sunshine will increase through the weekend, and temperatures will rise into the low 80s by the middle of next week. While it will feel warmer, we don't expect heat to create widespread issues.

The Seattle weather pattern will bring highs climbing into the low 80s by midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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