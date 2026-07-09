Owner to rebuild after WA's Chelan Hills Fire destroys famous Hobbit Inn Airbnb

The Brief The Chelan Hills Fire has destroyed or damaged at least 25 structures, killed one person and is being investigated as an intentionally set fire. Among the losses is the popular Hobbit-themed Airbnb near Chelan, which burned to the ground on July 4. The property's owner plans to rebuild the iconic rental and has launched a fundraiser to support the effort.



A fast-moving wildfire in Douglas County has claimed at least one life, destroyed or damaged at least 25 homes and buildings, and leveled a popular themed Airbnb built to look like a Hobbit house.

The Chelan Hills Fire broke out on July 4 near Highway 97. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated that the fire was intentionally set, and authorities are currently searching for those responsible.

Iconic 'Hobbit Inn' destroyed by flames

Among the structures lost in the massive fire was the Hobbit Inn, a well-known Airbnb located in the Chelan Springs neighborhood. Owner Kristie Wolfe built the Lord of the Rings-inspired rental nearly 10 years ago, modeling it after the fictional homes in the Shire.

Wolfe said she tracked the wildfire's rapid progress on a map until it overcame the area. Because the home was built directly into the mountain and was covered in dirt, she initially hoped it would survive the flames.

"Maybe it could have handled a little fire but nothing to this magnitude," Wolfe said.

This is what the Hobbit Inn looked like before the fire:

The picture below shows what the property looked like after the fire. Wolfe said it burned on July 4th, the same day the fire started.

Guests mourn loss of middle-earth experience

The remote rental was heavily booked throughout the year and drew visitors with its meticulous details, including a circular green door, a picket fence, and stargazing opportunities. Wolfe also hid Elvish engraved rings inside the home for guests to find and keep.

Former guests, including Mehlika Eski of Mukilteo, Washington, expressed sadness over the destruction of the property, which she described as looking "straight out of Hobbiton."

Eski took the photo below:

Wolfe noted that the true weight of the destruction became clear after reading messages from past visitors.

"That’s when it hit me, seeing everybody’s responses. Weddings, engagements and birthdays, that made it a lot tougher, the loss," Wolfe said.

Plans to rebuild the Airbnb

Despite the total loss of the original structure, Wolfe intends to bring the destination back to life. She has launched an online fundraiser to help finance the recovery efforts.

Numerous supporters have already offered assistance to help rebuild the property. Wolfe stated that she plans to keep the design identical to the original creation.

"There was a lot that was really clever, so I think I would do it the exact same," Wolfe said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect in 2 Pierce County homicides shot, killed by police in Seaside, Oregon

A look behind the fire line of the deadly Chelan Hills Fire

World Cup ends, Seattle traffic begins: 'Revive I-5' work resumes this week

14-year-old dies in Seattle e-bike crash on Howe Street staircase

Vantage wildfire prompts I-90 closure, city-wide evacuations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.