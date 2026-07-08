Manhunt underway for Hayes McCloud in 2 Pierce County, WA homicides

The Brief Law enforcement is conducting a manhunt for 24-year-old Hayes McCloud, a person of interest in two connected, targeted family-related homicides that occurred 30 minutes apart early Wednesday morning in Puyallup and Tacoma. The separate shootings left a 35-year-old man dead inside a Puyallup residence around 2:40 a.m. and another man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tacoma just after 3:00 a.m. McCloud is considered armed and dangerous and fled the area in a silver 1996 Toyota 4Runner with Washington license plate CWW5132; the public is warned not to approach and to call 911 immediately if he or the vehicle is spotted.



Law enforcement officials are searching for an armed and dangerous 24-year-old man following two reportedly connected family-related homicides that occurred about 30 minutes apart early Wednesday morning.

Investigators have identified Hayes McCloud as a person of interest in the murders, which authorities believe were targeted attacks involving related individuals.

Two fatal shootings within 30 minutes

The violence began before sunrise when Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Woodland Avenue East in Puyallup at approximately 2:40 a.m. Inside the residence, authorities discovered a 35-year-old man who had been killed.

Puyallup neighbor Paul Garcia reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire in the darkness. "I think it was two sets of three shots, so it was like 'pop, pop, pop' and there was a small delay, and then, 'pop, pop, pop,'" Garcia said, noting that he also heard a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Just after 3 a.m., a second shooting occurred less than 30 minutes later in Tacoma. Tacoma police officers responded to East D Street, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and neighborhood surveillance footage captured the sound of 17 gunshots.

Hayes McCloud (left), the person of interest in two homicides (scene on right)

Investigators link separate crime scenes

While Tacoma police have not officially established a connection, Pierce County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed the two homicide scenes are linked.

"As we gathered more information about the TPD homicide as well, we started connecting the dots," Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the killings or whether additional individuals remain in danger.

Suspect vehicle and public safety warning

The investigation prompted an active manhunt for McCloud, who reportedly fled the area in a silver 1996 Toyota 4Runner bearing Washington license plate CWW5132.

Officials are warning the public to remain alert and vigilant while the suspect remains at large. Anyone who spots McCloud or the silver Toyota 4Runner is urged not to approach and to contact 911 immediately.

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