Free entry at WA national parks for Fourth of July weekend

The Brief Entry fees to all national parks across the United States are being completely waived in celebration of America's 250th birthday. The fee waiver applies to Washington's major national parks, including Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park and Olympic National Park. Free admission runs from Friday through Sunday, though visitors will still be responsible for the cost of camping and other specific reservations.



National Parks across Washington state are waiving all entrance fees from Friday through Sunday to celebrate America's 250th birthday, offering a cost-free outdoor option for holiday weekend travelers.

James Island as seen from First Beach at La Push in Olympic National Park Rialto Beach in Washington State on Wednesday June 22, 2022. (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

Free admission at WA national parks

What we know:

Entrance fees are being completely eliminated at all national parks this holiday weekend to mark America's 250th birthday. Locally, this includes Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park and Olympic National Park. The free access window begins Friday and continues through Sunday. Visitors should note that while gate admission is free for U.S. citizens, separate charges for campsite bookings and other specific park reservations still apply.

FILE - Glacial tarn and glaciated crags of Mount Shuksan, Washington. Mt. Shuksan lies within North Cascades National Park. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fourth of July holiday weekend travel planning

Why you should care:

Holiday weekend travel can quickly become expensive, making the fee-free window a timely opportunity for families to explore the state's most prominent natural landmarks without gate costs.

Spectacular fall colors have drawn crowds to Mt. Rainier National Park in Wash. (US National Park Service)

What's next:

People looking to spend the weekend outdoors should finalize their itineraries quickly, as campsite fees and reservation requirements remain fully in effect despite the waived gate entrance fees.

More free admission days ahead

In addition to free admission over the Fourth of July weekend, there are three upcoming days when entrance fees are waived.

National Parks free admission days

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt's birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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