Did you see it? Bright fireball explodes over Washington sky

The Brief A bright blue fireball streaked across Washington early Friday, traveling about 33,000 mph before breaking apart in the atmosphere. The meteor's explosion released energy equivalent to roughly 10 tons of TNT, with infrasound detected across several Cascade volcanoes. There are no confirmed reports that any pieces of the meteor reached the ground.



Did you see it? A bright fireball streaked across the Washington night sky early Friday, Aug. 14, creating a bright flash that many caught on camera.

What we know:

A 16-inch meteor, known as a "bolide," appeared above the Pacific Northwest at around 12:48 a.m. PDT, emitting a vibrant blue light. A FOX 13 Seattle viewer in Redmond was able to capture the phenomenon on a home security camera.

A FOX 13 Seattle viewer in Redmond captured video of a meteor burning up above Washington skies early Friday morning.

Traveling north at approximately 33,000 mph, the fireball covered 36 miles through the atmosphere before fragmenting above Sim’s Corner, according to FOX Weather.

The atmospheric explosion released an energy equivalent to roughly 10 tons of TNT, sending low-frequency sound waves across regional volcanoes.

Dig deeper:

Because the space rock traveled at supersonic speeds and fragmented in the atmosphere, it generated infrasound: sound waves below the threshold of human hearing.

Infrasound signals were recorded across multiple Cascade Range volcanoes between 12:55 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. PT, including Glacier Peak, Mount Rainier, Mount Adams, Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood.

There were no confirmed reports that the bolide reached the ground.

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