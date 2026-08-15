$1.5 million in cash grants available for WA wildfire victims

The Brief Washington is offering $1.5 million in cash assistance to residents whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed by recent wildfires. Eligible households can receive grants of $750 to $2,250 for temporary housing, food and other immediate expenses. Assistance is available in several wildfire-affected counties and tribal lands for damage from fires occurring Aug. 1 or later.



Cash assistance is now available for Washington residents whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed by recent wildfires.

The Washington Military Department announced Friday that $1.5 million in state assistance is available for those impacted by the fires. It includes grant funding for temporary housing, food and other expenses.

The Household Needs Grants being offered are scaled based on household size:

One-person households: $750

Two- to four-person households: $1,500

Five-or-more-person households: $2,250

The funding is part of a $2.5 million package that was made available through Gov. Bob Ferguson's emergency proclamation. An additional $1 million is being distributed to the Department of Social and Health Services through its Disaster Cash Assistance program.

The grants are reserved for Washingtonians who had their primary residence destroyed or majorly damaged by wildfires occurring Aug. 1 or later. Eligible areas include Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens and Yakima counties, as well as the Yakama Nation reservation, Colville Tribes reservation and the Spokane Tribe of Indians lands.

"Losing your home to a fire is devastating, and no family should have to worry about how they will pay for the basics in the days and weeks that follow," Gov. Bob Ferguson said. "This assistance can help with those immediate needs, things like a place to stay, food, and small repairs, so families can focus on getting back on their feet."

What's left of a neighborhood in north Spokane after a series of wildfires ripped through the region, destroying over 800 homes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Assistance is available for victims of the following wildfires in Washington state:

Autumn Lane Fire

Old Trails Fire

Fairview Fire

Kaiser Canyon Fire

Modrite Fire

Sinlahekin Fire

Bradeen Hill Fire

Hudspeth Fire

Little Giant Fire

Ptarmigan Fire

Ransier/White Swan Fire

Signal Peak Fire

Mitre Rock Fire

Applicants must submit proof of identity—such as a driver's license or passport—along with documentation proving disaster damage and primary residency, such as a utility bill, lease agreement or mortgage statement.

To apply, visit the State Individual Assistance program website.

Chimneys are the only structures remaining in a residential neighborhood after a wildfire hit the northern part of Spokane, Wash., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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