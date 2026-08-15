$1.5 million in cash grants available for WA wildfire victims
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cash assistance is now available for Washington residents whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed by recent wildfires.
The Washington Military Department announced Friday that $1.5 million in state assistance is available for those impacted by the fires. It includes grant funding for temporary housing, food and other expenses.
The Household Needs Grants being offered are scaled based on household size:
- One-person households: $750
- Two- to four-person households: $1,500
- Five-or-more-person households: $2,250
The funding is part of a $2.5 million package that was made available through Gov. Bob Ferguson's emergency proclamation. An additional $1 million is being distributed to the Department of Social and Health Services through its Disaster Cash Assistance program.
The grants are reserved for Washingtonians who had their primary residence destroyed or majorly damaged by wildfires occurring Aug. 1 or later. Eligible areas include Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens and Yakima counties, as well as the Yakama Nation reservation, Colville Tribes reservation and the Spokane Tribe of Indians lands.
"Losing your home to a fire is devastating, and no family should have to worry about how they will pay for the basics in the days and weeks that follow," Gov. Bob Ferguson said. "This assistance can help with those immediate needs, things like a place to stay, food, and small repairs, so families can focus on getting back on their feet."
What's left of a neighborhood in north Spokane after a series of wildfires ripped through the region, destroying over 800 homes. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Assistance is available for victims of the following wildfires in Washington state:
- Autumn Lane Fire
- Old Trails Fire
- Fairview Fire
- Kaiser Canyon Fire
- Modrite Fire
- Sinlahekin Fire
- Bradeen Hill Fire
- Hudspeth Fire
- Little Giant Fire
- Ptarmigan Fire
- Ransier/White Swan Fire
- Signal Peak Fire
- Mitre Rock Fire
Applicants must submit proof of identity—such as a driver's license or passport—along with documentation proving disaster damage and primary residency, such as a utility bill, lease agreement or mortgage statement.
To apply, visit the State Individual Assistance program website.
Chimneys are the only structures remaining in a residential neighborhood after a wildfire hit the northern part of Spokane, Wash., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Man severely injured after e-scooter collides with King County Metro bus
5-year-old girl found dead at Graham, WA home prompts investigation
Seattle restaurant recovers $40K held by Uber Eats, demands refunds
Here's where fires in Washington state are burning
Man gets 2-year prison sentence for deadly 2017 DUI crash
Seattle residents react as recall push targets Mayor Katie Wilson
Seahawks, Witherspoon agree on 4-year, $132 million extension: report
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from the Washington Military Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.