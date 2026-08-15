Man severely injured after e-scooter collides with King County Metro bus

The Brief An e-scooter rider remains in intensive care after colliding with a King County Metro bus in Seattle. Jacob Royds suffered spinal injuries, broken ribs and other fractures, but is conscious, breathing on his own and able to speak. Metro says preliminary information indicates the bus had a green light; Seattle police have not released additional details about the investigation.



A man remains in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center with severe injuries after colliding with a King County Metro bus while riding an e-scooter in Seattle.

What we know:

The rider, Jacob Royds, was traveling along Alaskan Way South at South Jackson Street on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Royds suffered extensive physical trauma from the impact, including spinal injuries, several fractures, multiple broken ribs, two broken clavicles, and facial fractures.

Jacob Royds at Harborview after e-scooter/bus crash

His wife, Rebecca Holloman, said doctors have indicated he faces a lengthy recovery process. Despite the severity of his injuries, he is conscious, breathing on his own, and able to speak.

"He remembers hitting the ground pretty hard and remembers being really scared," Rebecca said. "His light is still shining through."

Bus signal investigation

Preliminary information indicates the bus had a green light at the time of the collision, according to King County Metro. Approximately 30 passengers were aboard the bus, and no other injuries were reported.

A video frame captures the moment before a King County Metro bus hits Jacob Royds on Alaskan Way as he rides an e-scooter.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and their family. We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult and painful time for them, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident," Metro said in a statement.

Seattle Police have not provided additional details regarding the crash investigation.

Newlyweds urge caution

The incident occurred just 11 days after Jacob and Rebecca were married.

As they navigate his recovery, the couple is expressing gratitude for community support while encouraging riders to exercise heightened caution and situational awareness when operating e-scooters.

There is a GoFundMe for the couple. You can find it below:

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