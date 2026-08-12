Hit-and-run driver leaves Seattle skateboarder in critical condition

The Brief Two separate vehicle collisions within two days left a 37-year-old pedestrian dead and a skateboarder seriously injured in Seattle. The City of Seattle's goal is to reduce traffic deaths and injuries to zero by 2030. People who live in the city believe it is possible to meet that goal, but believe much more needs to happen.



One person was killed and another person injured in back-to-back traffic incidents within the city of Seattle this week.

On Tuesday, around 12:44 a.m., investigators report a 16-year-old driving a minivan hit a 37-year-old man riding a scooter and killed him.

The incident happened near 24th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street.

Then, on Wednesday, a 20-year-old skateboarder was left at the scene of a hit-and-run near the 800 block of Harrison Street.

Investigators said the crash happened at 5:27 a.m. and a witness reports the hit-and-run driver was in a newer model, red, Acura sedan.

Police are asking for people with video surveillance and information to contact SPD's tip line (206) 233-5000.

"There is a lot more that has to happen for me to feel safe," said Amrita Mahapatra, who works near where the skateboarder was hit.

Seattle’s "Vision Zero" goal

The City of Seattle's goal is to reach zero traffic deaths and incidents by 2030. It is a strategy they have been working toward for more than a decade.

The plan includes more than 20 strategies, and around 80 actions the city says establish a clear path forward to its Vision Zero.

"It could always be safer," said Nate Venckus.

Venckus tells FOX 13 Seattle he believes the city can reach its Vision Zero goal, but it will take a lot of work.

"I think it would take really aggressive action from the city. I think it would take really focused funding and be a top priority," he said.

Tulika Venugopal tells FOX 13 Seattle the responsibility for change falls on the community as well.

"I think people who are driving should try to be pedestrians more often, so they realize what it’s like to be a pedestrian, and drive a little safer," Venugopal said.

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