Renton, WA man accused of killing mother, stabbing officer pleas ‘not guilty’

The Brief Christopher Mott pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, burglary, and assault following an Aug. 3 attack in Renton where he fatally stabbed his mother and stabbed a responding police officer in the face. Officers arrested Mott after a struggle during which he admitted to killing his mother and expressed satisfaction with his actions. Mott remains held on $5 million bail with an Oct. 5 trial date set, while the injured officer is recovering at home with potential permanent vision loss still undetermined.



A 42-year-old man accused of killing his mother and stabbing a police officer entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

Christopher Mott faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree assault following the Aug. 3 attack in Renton. A judge maintained his bail at $5 million, and a trial date has been set for Oct. 5.

Brutal attack at Renton apartment

According to court documents, Mott gained entry to his mother’s apartment building by smashing the glass doors. He then launched a deadly knife attack against his mother, identified as Colleen McCue, stabbing her multiple times.

When Renton police officers arrived and attempted to arrest him, a struggle ensued. Police say Mott stabbed an officer in the eye and face, before being taken into custody.

Court records reveal that as officers placed Mott in handcuffs, he admitted to killing his mother, saying, "I just f****** killed my mom." He then stated, "And it felt great."

Injured officer recovering at home

Renton police confirmed that the officer stabbed in the face is currently recovering at home. Department officials noted that while his recovery will be a slow process, he is on the mend.

Authorities stated it is still too early to determine whether the officer will suffer permanent vision loss from the injury.

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