Seattle Council grills city leadership over 'Bite of Seattle' response

The Brief During a Public Safety Committee hearing, Seattle City Councilmembers pressed police and mayor's office leadership over a five-hour communication delay during the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting. Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles declined to definitively state whether a killer remains at large, noting that detectives are still examining surveillance video and processing warrants. Councilmembers expressed frustration over the lack of timely public information despite early internal knowledge that there was no active shooter, while Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle promised to push for answers ahead of an ongoing Inspector General review.



Seattle City Councilmembers questioned police leadership and the mayor’s office Tuesday over the ongoing investigation and delays in public communication following a deadly shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

The July 26 shooting left three people dead and several others injured. More than two weeks later, councilmembers demanded answers during a Public Safety Committee hearing regarding the ongoing investigation and the hours-long gap before officials clarified whether the public was safe.

Questions over suspect status and investigation

During the hearing, Seattle Police shared little new details about the status of the shooter.

Councilmember Rob Saka pressed Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles directly on whether a suspect remains at large, asking, "Is there a killer on the loose? Yes or no."

Sayles declined to give a definitive answer, stating detectives are continuing to process warrants and examine surveillance video.

"I can't say yes or no," Sayles said. "There is a possibility."

Councilmembers point to five-hour delay

Councilmembers expressed deep frustration over how long it took officials to inform the public on the evening of the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m.

Councilmember Debora Juarez questioned Mayor Katie Wilson’s Public Safety Director, Alison Holcomb, about a five-hour delay in releasing official information. Juarez cited conflicting accounts suggesting a scheduled press conference was held until high-ranking officials arrived.

"I don't think we need an investigation," Juarez said. "I think you could tell us right now why there was a five-hour delay, and I think the mayor should have said it on July 26 and every other press conference afterwards."

Holcomb characterized the debate as a "political question," emphasizing that the administration's primary focus remains on public safety. Juarez countered that the issue is a "factual question."

Councilmember Dan Strauss noted that he learned the incident was not an active shooter situation shortly after 7 p.m., even as the surrounding community remained uninformed. Strauss pointed to broader communication and coordination challenges involving the mayor's office.

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Calls for transparency ahead of review

Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle noted that a 26-minute meeting took place at approximately 8:57 p.m. on the night of the shooting. The meeting included Mayor Wilson, the deputy mayor, Gov. Bob Ferguson, and other officials, yet the public still lacked updates.

Mayor Wilson indicated that the city's response is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Inspector General.

However, Kettle stressed that the council intends to push for answers sooner, regardless of the inspector general's timeline.

Two key figures mentioned during the hearing were absent Tuesday: Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis and Detective Brian Pritchard, both of whom were on the scene the night of the shooting. Sayles stated Davis was absent due to personal business, while Holcomb said the administration did not prevent Pritchard from attending.

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