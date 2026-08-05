Seattle weather: Hot and smoky skies Wednesday, highs in the 80s and 90s

The Brief Hot, smoky conditions continue across western Washington through Thursday, with highs in the 80s and 90s. An Air Quality Alert and Heat Advisory remain in effect as wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air and warm overnight temperatures. Cooler weather and improving air quality are expected to return Friday as onshore winds move back into the region.



Heading into the middle of the week, we will see more heat and smoky skies across the state of Washington. Smoke will continue to be the main issue, creating unhealthy air quality. Heat will also be a major concern as highs reach the 80s to 90s. We will start to see relief by Friday into the weekend with onshore flow returning.

Heading into the middle of the week, we will see more heat and smoky skies.

'Unhealthy' Air Quality

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect now through Thursday evening. Western Washington could see air quality drop to "unhealthy," creating issues for those spending time outdoors.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect now through Thursday evening.

What's next:

Highs Wednesday will continue to climb into the 80s and 90s with hazy skies. If there was no smoke, we would see blue skies, but it will be a smoky afternoon as wildfire smoke continues to move in from the east. Highs in Wenatchee will also be hot, reaching the mid 90s.

Highs Wednesday will continue to climb into the 80s and 90s with hazy skies.

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory will be in place for western Washington Wednesday morning through Thursday night with hot temperatures and warm overnight lows.

A Heat Advisory will be in place for western Washington Wednesday morning through Thursday night with hot temperatures and warm overnight lows.

Looking Ahead:

It will continue to be hot and smoky through Thursday, but we will start to see some relief in the air by Friday. Onshore flow returns, bringing better air quality back to western Washington and will start a slow cooler trend into early next week.

It will continue to be hot and smoky through Thursday, but we will start to see some relief in the air by Friday.

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