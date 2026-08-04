Seattle weather: Wildfire smoke, heat hit Western Washington

The Brief High pressure and offshore winds will bring rising temperatures into the upper 80s and 90s along with wildfire smoke into Western Washington, threatening surface air quality through Wednesday. Central and Eastern Washington will remain hot and dry, with communities near active fires experiencing unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality conditions depending on wind direction. The ridge of high pressure will weaken late Thursday, shifting winds onshore to bring cooler weekend temperatures in the 70s and 80s, clearer skies, and improved air quality.



Wildfire smoke will continue to move into Western Washington through at least Wednesday as temperatures climb.

High pressure will continue to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest through midweek, sending temperatures climbing across Western Washington.

Tonight will be hazy and mild, with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees.

It will be hazy and mild overnight into Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore winds are pushing smoke west of the Cascades from wildfires burning in Central and Eastern Washington. That means hazy skies and the potential for worsening air quality through at least Wednesday.

Heat builds through Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s across much of the interior, while areas closer to the water stay a little cooler. Overnight temperatures will also remain mild, only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s through Saturday morning.

If you are going to be outside, stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Seattle will be flirting with record high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Smoke and air quality concerns for Western Washington

Smoke will likely become more noticeable across Western Washington through Wednesday as offshore winds send wildfire smoke across the Cascades. Exactly where the thickest smoke settles will vary from day to day, but some of that smoke is expected to mix down to the surface during afternoons. Air quality could reach unhealthy levels in spots.

Air quality conditions should begin improving later this week as winds gradually shift back onshore, helping push cleaner marine air into Western Washington.

Surface level smoke will impact air quality through at least Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire and air quality outlook for Central and Eastern Washington

Central and Eastern Washington will continue to experience hot, dry weather through midweek.

Air quality across Central and Eastern Washington is expected to remain the worst near active fires, with some communities experiencing unhealthy or very unhealthy conditions at times depending on wind direction.

Looking ahead

The ridge of high pressure begins to weaken and shift east later Thursday, allowing temperatures to gradually drop heading into the weekend.

Highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s for most inland communities by Saturday, while overnight lows cool back into the 50s. Expect a few more clouds and a return to onshore flow, which should help clear out lingering smoke and improve air quality for the weekend.

It will be hot and hazy with wildfire smoke the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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